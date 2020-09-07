Watching Amazon Prime Video on your phone is all well and good – it’s a pretty decent experience, to be honest – but sometimes you want that full TV experience.

If you are a user of Prime Video and like using the service anywhere then you are in luck, there’s a load of options. However, there may be some who don’t even use mobile devices for their streaming services consumption or just crave a bigger screen. Here’s how you can watch Amazon Prime Video on your TV.

How can I watch Amazon Prime Video on my TV?

There are two simple methods for watching Amazon Prime Video on your TV. The first requires owning a Smart TV. If you own a Smart TV, you should be able to head to your TV brand’s app store, locate the Prime Video app, download and then get watching.

If you are having trouble finding the Prime Video Smart TV application on your TV’s store, head on over to the manufacturer website (ideally, with your model number in hand) and check to see if they support Amazon’s streaming service.

Next, there’s a range of devices you can plug into your TV (usually via an HDMI port) to get access to Amazon Prime Video – from Amazon’s own Fire TV devices to Google Chromecast, Apple TV, Nvidia Shield, Roku and more.

All these providers offer various models that may support different standards for watching Amazon Prime Video as well as having different restrictions or features depending on their relationship with Amazon. Be sure to check the link below for the full list of streaming devices and what features they support.

As for other methods, some set-top boxes and Blu-ray players may also support downloading the Amazon Prime Video app. Here’s the full list of Amazon Prime Video-supported devices.

Once you get Prime Video all set-up, you’ll get access to a great range of shows – from The Boys and Star Trek: Picard to The Marvelous Mrs Maisel and Homecoming.