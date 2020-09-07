Some things are just made to be watched on a big screen. So, when it comes to Sky Go, there are times you want to ditch that laptop, tablet or smartphone and kick back in front of a TV. Here’s how to stream Sky Go on your TV.

Sky Go has been around for some time now and it’s gone through several iterations, including some confusing crossovers with the Sky Q app. The app’s main function is letting you watch your Sky package over the internet – a super useful feature when you’re away from home or just not in the same room as your Sky box.

While being able to watch Sky on your Android or iOS device – from a Samsung Galaxy phone to an iPad – will be a marvel for some, sometimes it just isn’t good enough. The heart-pounding action scenes of Game of Thrones or Gangs of London on even the largest mobile device just won’t do.

We’ve put together this handy guide to show you just how to watch Sky Go on a TV.

How do I stream Sky Go to my TV?

Kicking things off on a bit of a downer, the simple answer is you can’t. Never fear, you can get Sky Go on a TV using a good ol’ cable.

Unfortunately, Sky is yet to add any kind of casting function to the Sky Go app – as you can do with other streaming services like Netflix or Amazon – and this means there’s no way to shift the app’s mobile content from your phone or tablet to a TV. A lack of a Sky Go app on smart TVs doesn’t help the situation either.

Instead, you’ll need to grab your laptop and download Sky Go if you haven’t already. The next step is to check what connections your laptop has and, fingers crossed, it has an HDMI port and you’ve got a handy HDMI cable lying around.

Other solutions include a VGA/DVI connection on some older machines or a more flexible Thunderbolt port, but HDMI is the simplest way of going about things. Here’s exactly how to do it: