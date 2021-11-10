Black Friday 2021: All you need to know before the deals bonanza arrives

The annual Black Friday sale is coming up again soon, with thousands of tempting deals on tech to turn your head. Here’s what you need to know before the big day.

If you missed out on the Prime Day deals earlier in the year, or want to stock up on presents before Christmas, or even simply fancy treating yourself to a new toy, then Black Friday is the ideal time to set that right. Here’s your guide to surviving the shopping spree.

When is Black Friday?

Black Friday 2021 takes place on November 26. Be aware that sales often start long before the day itself, and will certainly continue into the Saturday and Sunday as well, so make sure to keep your eyes peeled for the whole weekend and not just the Friday.

What is Black Friday?

Traditionally, Black Friday is the day after the American tradition of Thanksgiving, when unsold stock would be drastically marked down in order to shift it before Christmas arrives. We might not celebrate Thanksgiving here in the UK but of course we’re more than happy to grab a few bargains, hence why Black Friday has still made its way across the pond.

This Black Friday, you can expect lots of great cut-price deals from all the major retailers, but remember to check whether you’re buying the latest model (if that’s important to you), and it’s also worth installing price history tools such as Keepa and CamelCamelCamel so you can spot whether a deal is really as good as it says it is.

What are the best Black Friday deals?

Black Friday deals will be rolling in thick and fast over last weekend of November, but there are some earlybird deals that are already live and ready for you to swoop in on. Here’s our pick of the current crop of pre-Black Friday deals:

DEAL: Xiaomi Mi 11 for £549

This incredible deal on Xiaomi’s flagship phone would see you save £200 on the RRP. Boasting a brilliant screen that’s sharp, smooth, and ultra-responsive, it’s also got an impressive camera and a powerful processor.

DEAL: Poco X3 Pro for £159

At £70 less than the standard price, you could snap up this quad camera smartphone for even more of a bargain than usual. With a Snapdragon 860 chipset, a 120Hz display refresh rate, and a 5160mAh battery, there are some special specs you’ll pick up along with the saving.

DEAL: Huawei Watch 3 for £279.99

It’s only been out a few months, but Huawei’s latest smartwatch is available with a £70 reduction on the typical asking price. Offering a sharp screen and a wide variety of sports tracking, this could be perfect for keeping an eye on your fitness.

DEAL: 2 for 1 on the Amazon Echo Dot 3rd gen speaker

If you follow the above link and use the code ‘ECHODOT2FOR1’ then you can grab yourself two of these Alexa-enabled mini smart speakers for the price of just one; that’s a sweet saving of almost £40!

DEAL: Kindle Paperwhite with 3 months of Kindle Unlimited for £79.99

With this stunning promotion on Amazon’s classic e-reader, you can save yourself £70 off the recommended retail price, and even get free access to a vast library of books for absolutely free during the first three months.

DEAL: 15.6″ Asus Vivobook laptop for £539.99

You can save £60 on the price of a brand new laptop by following the link above. Offering a 15.6-inch OLED Full HD screen, and running on an Intel i3 processor with 8GB RAM, this could be the perfect portable computer for you.