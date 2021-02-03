BT has launched a new home broadband hub that uses 4G mobile data from EE to make sure that your connection isn’t interrupted.

The system in question is called the Halo 3+ Hybrid Connect. With a name like that we’re a little disappointed that Master Chief doesn’t come round to your house to install it for you, but there’s still plenty to get excited about even with out a Spartan set-up squad.

According to the provider, a Halo 3+ subscription will provide the “UK’s only unbreakable Wi-Fi connection”. The deal includes a Hybrid Connect device, an upgrade to Full Fibre broadband, Complete Wi-Fi in every room, and the Smart Hub 2 router. The Hybrid Connect device enables customers to connect to EE’s 4G mobile data network if there are any Wi-Fi service outages.

The package will be available to buy from February 5, at a cost of £65.99. Existing BT broadband customers can pay for the Hybrid Connect device for £7 per month, and if they want the Complete Wi-Fi booster and range extender, that will cost an extra £10 per month.

Christian Thrane, Managing Director of Marketing BT Consumer, said the following:

“The past 12 months have reminded us all of the importance of fast, and crucially, reliable broadband as we’ve taken to work, educate and entertain ourselves at home. In its truest sense, convergence is about the coming together of fixed and mobile networks in a seamless way for the consumer.

“The Hybrid Connect device is a great first step in the delivery of that vision, and works to reinforce the always on promise, at a time when households need uninterrupted connectivity more than ever.

“BT Halo 3+ offers a super reliable service with the best connectivity for all corners of the home, giving the whole family peace of mind they can work, homeschool or keep in touch with friends and family without interruptions.”

Given that everyone is at the whim of their home broadband connection right now, it could be a livesaver to have a back-up connection right there when you need it.