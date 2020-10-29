Fitbit Charge 4 Review

Fitbit has always offered one of the best pound for pound fitness wearable experiences, with its small size and plethora of tracking features. With the Fitbit Charge 4, the trend continues with this intermediate level tracker.

Read this: Vote for your choice of best smartwatch

What we love – Simple, long-lasting and in-depth tracking

Fitbit Charge 4 is a no frills device, with an easy to follow interface that keeps track of everything from running and walking to cycling and treadmill jogging. Wellness features are onboard too, offering handy add-ons like guided breathing.

A useful new feature to the Fitbit Charge 4 is Active Zone Minutes. The feature utilises your heart rate as well as other tracking features to help you get the most out of your workouts – providing you with automated goals to reach each day. The Charge 4 also keeps up with the Apple Watch 6 in its adoption of an SpO2 sensor – used for monitoring your blood oxygen levels and assisting with tracking your performance improvements over time.

For those who love to track the routes of their walks and runs, Fitbit Charge 4 does indeed come with that all-important in-built GPS.

Due to its simplicity, Fitbit Charge 4 is able to absolutely destroy smartwatches like the Apple Watch SE when it comes to battery life. However, it does fall well short of the mammoth length of Withings ScanWatch. The decent battery life comes in at around a delightful seven days.

Read this: Check out our Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 review

What we don’t like – Lacking some key music features

Fitbit Charge 4 isn’t the go-to smart tracker option for music lovers. The first mark against its name comes in the form of a lack of local music playback. You won’t be using this for music all by itself when you’re out for a jog or workout. However, many similar priced watches do also lack this feature so it’s a case of the industry needing to catch up in this department.

Music playback when you are connected to a phone is almost as limited. You’ll only be able to control your phone audio using the Charge 4 if you are using it with Spotify Premium – all other options are off the table.

Verdict

Fitbit Charge 4 is a great option for casual runners looking to get the most out of their workouts, with an accessible interface for those who may not be as tech-savvy – and the cost isn’t too prohibitive either. If you are more of a smartwatch experience, you can look to the Fitbit Sense under the same umbrella. However, you’ll have to look at other manufacturers for a more significant variety of app and audio offerings.

Our Recombu reviews are created using data collected by Trusted Reviews Labs, utilising their testing expertise to bring you an easy-to-read, short-form review.