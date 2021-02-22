Huawei Mate X2: Have foldables finally been done right?

Huawei has launched a new foldable phone. But does it iron out the problems that other dual-screen devices have faced since their inception?

The Huawei Mate X2 is described by its manufacturer as a “new-generation foldable”, and it’s clear that in describing it as such, it demands to be reconsidered and contrasted to the prototype-like devices that most often come to find when we think of the foldable concept.

A trinity of major problems facing existing foldables include the miniscule size of the outer screen, the crease along the centre of the large inner screen, and the bulk of the phone once it’s been folded. With the introduction of a new ‘Falcon Wing Design’, Huawei hopes to have solved all of these issues.

This new ‘mutli-dimensional’ hinge shifts the centre of balance in the device, making it more comfortable to hold whether closed or open, allowing it to measure just 4.4mm in thickness at its slimmest point. The outer screen measures a respectable 6.45 inches, and the inner screen has a massive 8 inch span; both have 90Hz refresh rates.

There’s an awesome array of cameras here (five in all): a 50-megapixel main sensor, a 16-megapixel cine-camera, a 12-megapixel telephoto camera, and an 8-megapixel SuperZoom camera make up the rear module, and there’s a front-facing 16-megapixel selfie camera too.

Internal specs include a Kirin 9000 5G chipset, and a 4500mAh battery. As for software, the phone will run EMUI 11 which is based on Android 10; however you’ll not be able to access Google Mobile Services with this device due to the ongoing “Android ban” that came in to place against the company in 2019. Consequently, it’s highly unlikely to be released in the UK. In China, the starting price is RMB 17,999 for the 256GB model (which is approximately £1,975).