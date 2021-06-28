iPhone 13: All the latest news and rumours about Apple’s next flagship phone

The next iPhone is expected to come out relatively soon, so here’s everything you need to know about it in advance of its arrival.

The launch of a new iPhone is frankly the biggest event on the calendar every year as far as smartphones are concerned, and the iPhone 13 is no exception to that rule. Fans can’t wait to see the newest addition to the lineup make its arrival, and so to sate your anticipation we’ve collected everything we know so far into this article.

When is the iPhone 13 coming out?

The iPhone 13 is likely to be unveiled in September or October 2021. There’s been no official launch date given, but the launch pattern is fairly well-established by now so we can be fairly confident with this estimate.

How much will the iPhone 13 cost?

We’ve got no insider information as to the price of the newest iPhone, but it’s likely to cost a similar amount to its predecessor, the iPhone 12, which cost £699 / $699 upon its release.

What do we know so far about the iPhone 13?

Apple is habitually tight-lipped about its upcoming devices, so we’ll get no prior information from the company before the event kicks off. However, even the most seaworthy ship can spring a few leaks, so we’ve collected some of the most intriguing and reliable of these whisperings below.

iPhone 13 Front Glass Reveals Smaller Notch With Earpiece Relocated to Top Bezel

First and foremost, it seems that Apple has finally shrunk down the notch at the top of the screen, as fans have been begging for even since the iPhone X arrived on the scene. This will give the display more space, and allow it to display more notification symbols.

Say hi to your first look at the finalized version of the iPhone 13 Pro.

Thanks again to @ld_vova for the amazing work he has done with this.

(Note that some things could be changed during mass production as what happened with AirPods Max, but that isn't likely).

On top of that, another much-requested alteration is set to arrive on the iPhone 13: a slimmed-down camera notch, so that the device will be more svelte and less bulky in your pocket.

Aside from these physical alterations, we will of course expect a healthy upgrade to the muscular A14 Bionic chip for even more processing power, and there are likely to be modifications to the camera system too.

This page will be updated with all the latest and greatest rumours about the iPhone 13 as they appear, so don’t forget to check back.