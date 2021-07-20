iPhone 13 could finally add a feature that’s been on Android for years

A software feature that we’ve taken for granted on Android devices is finally set to make an appearance on the iPhone 13, according to this rumour.

Often it seems to be Apple that leads the pack when it comes to technological innovations, while Android devices lag behind and show up late to the party. However, in this instance, it’s the Cupertino-based business that’s playing catch-up when it comes to implementing an ‘always-on’ display.

According to a report by Bloomberg, the iPhone 13 could implement an LTPO display, similar to the one boasted by the Apple Watch Series 6, so that could stay ‘on’ at all times but with reduced energy consumption. This should still be sufficient to show the time and some notifications, in the same way many Android users will be familiar with, but it’s certainly a puzzle that this handy little heads-up has evaded Apple’s line-up for so long, especially as Nokia phones first started offering this feature all the way back in 2009 (according to TechRadar).

Of course, this will not be the only change that will make its appearance on the upcoming iPhone, expected to be unveiled in September this year. We’ve already heard rumours that the notch at the top of the screen will be significantly reduced in size, giving you a slightly larger display, while the refresh rate could finally boosted up to 120Hz, matching rivals like the OnePlus 9 Pro and the Samsung Galaxy S21.

Aside from that, previews of the design indicate that the bulky camera bump at the back of the device will be significantly slimmed-down so that it sits more comfortably in your pocket or on a flat surface, while the excellent A14 Bionic chipset is also in line for its annual upgrade.

At the end of the day, it’s hardware changes like that which will likely prove the most attractive to customers, but if this latest rumour turns out to be true then we’re happy to see Apple finally adopting always-on display tech just to make it that little bit easier to stay updated during the day-to-day.