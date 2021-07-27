Leaks reveal the Samsung foldables that will take the place of the Galaxy Note

While the Galaxy Note line will be phased out, Samsung has still got plenty of ideas for the foldable phones that will replace the phablets.

The Samsung Galaxy Note line found a place in fans’ hearts for its phenomenal specs and innovative S-Pen accessory. Both of these aspects seem set to survive, but the brand name will be retired and phablet design will be replaced for good by foldable technology, in which Samsung has seemingly placed a lot of faith.

While rumours of the Note’s demise have been swirling for several months now, the official death sentence was pronounced by TM Roh, Samsung’s President and Head of Mobile Communications, in an official communication reading as follows: “Instead of unveiling a new Galaxy Note this time around, we will further broaden beloved Note features to more Samsung Galaxy devices.”

Taking its place will be Samsung’s “third generation of foldable devices”, which will apparently deliver “amazing new multitasking capabilities and enhanced durability” – but that’s not all. We’ll also see “the first-ever S Pen designed specifically for foldable phones”, so at least the Note legacy will live on in this manner.

Few upcoming foldable details.



Z Flip3

– 6.7" internal / 1.9" cover displays

– 12MP x2 (rear) / 10MP (selfie)



Z Fold3

– 7.6" internal / 6.2" external displays

– 12MP x3 (rear) / 10MP (cover selfie) / 4MP (main selfie)

– 2 optional S-Pens (Pro and Fold Edition)



Both phones IPX8 pic.twitter.com/lPm60yCzvt — Evan (@evleaks) July 26, 2021

More details of these upcoming devices were leaked online by well-known insider Evan Blass (@evleaks) who gave a full specs read-out for both the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and the Galaxy Z Fold 3 (which is the model boasting Samsung’s classic stylus).

The aforementioned “durability” is evident from the impressive IPX8 rating, while the large screen specs should appeal to users who are searching for an effective phone/tablet hybrid. The Fold will be loaded with cameras (five in all, two of which are dedicated to selfies) and will boast a massive 7.8-inches internal screen while even the external screen is nothing to sniff at, measuring a healthy 6.2 inches.

The more petite Z Flip 3 still nonetheless offers a 6.7-inch internal screen, while the external display will once again mostly be limited to displaying notifications, as it only clocks in at 1.8 inches.

Both of these devices are expected to be unveiled at the Galaxy Unpacked event scheduled for August 11, so we won’t have to wait too much longer for official confirmation.