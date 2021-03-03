Moto G10 vs Moto G30: What’s the best new budget phone from Motorola?

Motorola has released two new budget smartphones. Which one delivers the best bang for your buck? Here’s the full rundown so you can decide.

Motorola has an excellent reputation for crafting good-value low-priced handsets, and it’s just released another two that seem to continue in that fine tradition. In this video, we break down the key differences between the Moto G10 (priced at £129.99) and its slightly more expensive sibling, the Moto G30 (priced at £159.99) that boasts a surprising screen specification.

While both devices have screens measuring 6.5 inches and with a resolution of 720p, the G30 comes out on top thanks to its 90Hz display refresh rate. This refers to how many times per second the display is updated, and it makes scrolling significantly smoother than on the standard 60Hz sported by the G10 and most other mobile phones.

Moving onto the cameras and the G30 once again boasts an advantage, with a 64-megapixel main sensor rather than the 48-megapixel sensor of the G10. Aside from that, however, the pair’s photographic set-ups are strikingly similar, with each boasting an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens, a 2-megapixel macro sensor, and an 8-megapixel depth sensor to complete their complement of four lenses each.

While both of the phones have 5000mAh batteries, the G30 can be juiced up more speedily thanks to 20W fast charging, while the G10 is stuck on a charging speed of 10W.

The differences between the two extend to appearance as well, though here it’s just a matter of taste as to which one you prefer. The G10 has an attractive fish-scale pattern etched on its reverse side, while the G30 is physically smooth but has a colour-change effect depending on the lighting. Both have a matte rather than glossy finish, fortunately avoiding the smudges of fingerprints.

So based on what we know so far, do you think the Moto G30 is worth an extra £30 compared to the Moto G10? Or is it better to save the money for something else and go for the cheaper option? You’ll have to wait for our forthcoming reviews for the final verdict, but in the poll below you can let us know what you think based on the information we have so far.