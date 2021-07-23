Nope: Jordan Peele unveils cryptic poster for his new horror film

The acclaimed director of Us and Get Out has revealed the poster for his new upcoming film, but it doesn’t give away very much.

Jordan Peele has mastered both the comedy and horror genres, the first in his superb sketch show Key & Peele (alongside Keegan-Michael Key) and the latter with his Oscar-winning cult horror film Get Out. Now he’s back for more, but it’s anyone’s guess what this next movie could be about, as the cryptic poster seems just to show a cloud with a kite’s tail, while the one-word title encapsulates our own bemusement: Nope.

Slated to hit cinemas in one year’s time, on 22 July 2022 (and let’s hope that next year’s release won’t suffer the pandemic-inflicted setbacks of last year’s), the film will feature Daniel Kaluuya (the British actor who garned an Oscar nomination for the playing the lead role in Get Out) alongside Keke Palmer and Steven Yeun.

While the poster gives away no clues (we might have to wait for the first trailer to get a real impression of the scares in store), this Twitter user certainly summed up the reaction of most of us who have endured the director’s previous horror flicks:

Man don’t have me out here scared of clouds bruh — Strawhat Sharpdiesel (@Sharpdiesel3) July 22, 2021

Peele is also a writer and producer as well as a director, and you won’t have to wait a full year to see some of his other projects come to fruition. Most notably, Candyman, a sequel to the 1992 film of the same title, is scheduled for release on August 27.

Again, the trailer promises plenty of scares, no doubt thanks in part to Peele’s role in writing and producing, though directorial duties were taken by Nia DaCosta this time.