Sony Xperia 1 III: Is this the perfect phone for movie lovers?

Sony has just unveiled a new flagship smartphone, and judging from initial impressions, it might be right on the money for film fans.

The Sony Xperia 1 III is not only remarkable for its awful name, but also for its screen, which measures 6.5 inches, has a stunning 1644×3840 resolution (yes, that’s 4K) and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Crucially, it’s got an unusual 21:9 aspect ratio, which just so happens to suit most Hollywood films. All these reasons taken together mean it could be just the right smartphone if you love to watch movies on the go.

Of course, Sony’s latest and greatest smartphone has more in its arsenal than just a divine display.

The rear camera set up, which boasts Zeiss branding, is composed of a main wide angle lens, a telephoto sensor, and an ultra wide lens (each one clocking in at 12-megapixels), plus there’s a 0.3-megapixel depth sensor too. The telephoto seems to be the real highlight here, as it can switch between a focal length of 105mm and 70mm.

If you like shooting films as well as watching them then you could be in luck here, as it is capable of shooting 4K footage at 120fps, with Optical Image Stabilisation.

As for internals, it runs on the Snapdragon 888 5G chipset, the same top-flight Qualcomm processor that powers the OnePlus 9 Pro, and it’s got a 4500mAh battery. A nice finishing touch, at least for any audiophiles, is that it retains the 3.5mm headphone jack that has been ditched by so many other flagship phones in recent years.

Sony will be hoping that this newest flagship will greatly improve the brand’s smartphone standing, because while its other tech products, such as cameras and TVs, have excelled, it no longer seems to be head-to-head with the likes of Samsung when it comes to phone performance. We’re certainly impressed by all the specs we’ve seen so far, but you’ll have to wait for our in-depth review to hear our verdict on the Sony Xperia 1 III.