Spider-Man 3: For everything you need to know about the sequel to Spider-Man: Far From Home and Peter Parker’s entry into Phase Four of the MCU, just keep reading on.

I don’t think it’s hyperbole to say that it’s felt like a million years have passed since Spider-Man: Far From Home graced cinemas. As the culmination of the Infinity Saga (and much needed epilogue to Avengers: Endgame), it always seemed as though Marvel Studios intended for there to a bit of a gap between Far From Home and the next MCU film, but with 2020 going a bit sideways over the course of the pandemic, that gap has only gotten wider.

At this point, Black Widow (the first film of the MCU’s Phase Four) has been delayed several times, which has pushed back the productions of all other MCU films, including Spider-Man 3. Well, we now have confirmation that filming is finally underway for Tom Holland’s third solo film, the details of which you can find below.

Spider Man 3 Plot ­­– What is Spider-Man 3 about?

While details are scarce at this point in time, all details seem to suggest that a multiverse storyline finally coming to fruition. This is corroborated by several casting decisions, starting with the addition of Doctor Strange.

Benedict Cumberbatch will be reprising his MCU role for Spider-Man 3, acting as Peter Parker’s mentor this time around (following in the footsteps of Tony Stark and Nick Fury). Doctor Strange is of course, as far as we know, the only MCU hero who can travel through different dimensions. Where things really get interesting is in the casting of Jamie Foxx as the film’s villain, Electro.

Spidey fans will know that Jamie Foxx has already played Electro in The Amazing Spider-Man 2, meaning that this could be a merger between the MCU’s depiction of Spider-Man, and the other Spider-Man films we’ve seen over the years. Given the huge amount of praise offered to Sony’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, I wouldn’t be surprised if President of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige, was eager to see the MCU do its own take on a multiverse storyline.

Spider-Man 3 Release Date – When is Spider-Man 3 coming out?

The next Spider-Man film was originally intended for a July 2021 release, but after the events of the pandemic, Spider-Man 3 will now come out December 17th 2021.

After much delay, Tom Holland himself confirmed via his Instagram Stories that filming has now begun for Spider-Man 3, following hot on the heels of the actor’s stint as Nathan Drake in the upcoming Uncharted film.