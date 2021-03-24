The Last of Us: HBO adaptation will “deviate greatly” from some parts of the video game

One of the series’ creators has revealed that the TV adaptation of the Last of Us will differ significantly from the video game in some respects.

Neil Druckmann, game director and now show producer for The Last of Us, has revealed that while many elements of the TV series “stay pretty close” to the original game, including some lines of dialogue, sometimes “they deviate greatly to much better effect because we are dealing with a different medium.”

Speaking to IGN, Druckmann expanded on his point by saying:

For example, in the game, there’s so much action you have to have to train the player about mechanics. You have to have more violence and more spectacle to some degree than you would need on a TV show because you don’t need to train people on how to use a gun. So that’s something that’s been really different, and HBO’s been great in pushing us to move away from hardcore action and focus more on the drama of the character. Some of my favorite episodes so far have deviated greatly from the story, and I can’t wait for people to see them.

Though some fans might feel a bit perturbed at the thought of any changes to their beloved video game, many will feel encouraged as for too long, video game adaptations in film and television have had a poor reputation. The recognition of the vast difference between the two media will hopefully lead to greater creative success.

Along with this revelation, Druckmann also let slip a couple more tantalising tidbits about the show, including that the first series will follow the events of the first game, and that the Clickers (the third stage of humans infected by the devastating fungus) will be brought to life via prosthetics that look “rad”.