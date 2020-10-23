Uncharted Movie: After years of speculation, a film based on Naughty Dog’s Uncharted series is finally being made, and we’ve got all the information you need to know right here.

For gamers everywhere, the dream is being made into reality. Production is officially underway for a film adaptation of Uncharted, which in itself is highly inspired by the Indiana Jones franchise. Anyone still waiting for that long-rumoured Indiana Jones sequel will probably find a great deal to like about Nathan Drake’s jump to the big screen.

As with any video game film, all excitement must be taken with a pinch of salt. Disasters like Super Mario Bros and Max Payne have spoiled the genre, but a recent uptick with more calculated films like Detective Pikachu and Sonic the Hedgehog have shown that there’s still hope yet. So before we feast our eyes upon the final product, here’s everything we know about Uncharted ahead of its release.

Uncharted Cast – Who’s playing Nathan Drake?

In case you haven’t heard, Spider-Man star Tom Holland will be portraying Nathan Drake in the Uncharted film. Holland already has good favour in pop culture for his turn as the MCU’s web-slinger, so here’s hoping he can bring the same charisma to the role of Nate.

For Nate’s mentor, Transformers star Mark Wahlberg will be stepping into the role of Victor ‘Sully’ Sullivan. It’s hard to imagine Marky Mark pulling off the same humorous wit that Sully is known for in the games, but maybe director Ruben Fleischer knows something we don’t.

As the film’s currently unnamed villain, Antonio Banderas will be putting on his scary voice to no doubt thwart whatever adventures Nate and Sully have planned.

Uncharted News – First still from the movie

Tom Holland took to Twitter this week to give us all our first glimpse of his turn as Nathan Drake, and I have to say that we’re fairly impressed. Save for the fact that the wardrobe department has absolutely nailed the recreation of Nate’s iconic look, but Tom Holland himself does look like a younger version of Nathan Drake, which is exactly what the film is going for.

Uncharted Release Date – When is the Uncharted movie coming out?

Filming has now finished on Uncharted and the movie is slated for release on July 16th 2021. While that seems like quite a while away (anything beyond 2020 does at the moment), here’s hoping that cinemas are back in action as the film is also scheduled for an IMAX release.