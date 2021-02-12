Virgin Media offers 22 pay channels at no extra cost in time for half-term

Virgin Media has expanded the number of channels it offers to its subscribers, just in time for the school break.

Starting from 15 February (and lasting until 16 March), Virgin Media will add 22 pay TV channels to its subscription package for no additional cost, offering a new selection of entertainment, lifestyle, and educational content for its 3.5 million UK customers.

The channels now in the subscription include: Discovery HD, Comedy Central HD, E4 HD, Film 4 HD, FOX HD, Kiss, Magic, MTV HD, and National Geographic HD. Virgin Media say that this selection “caters for a range of ages and tastes, with thousands of episodes also available on demand – from cult comedy sitcoms to jaw-dropping documentaries.”

These channels will complement those child-friendly pay channels also made available to subscribers for the month of February, namely: Cartoon Network, Cartoonio, Boomerang, Nickelodeon, NickToons, Nick Jr, and Nick Jr Too. So if you’re looking to entertain your kids over another lockdown half term, there’s at least a lot for them to watch.

In the same press release, Virgin Media also announced its partnership with Tastemade, which brings a range of food and travel shows to the TV platform, such as The Pies That Changed My Life! (which sounds like a must-see from the title alone), Plant-Based Budget Meals, and Travelling for your Tastebuds. These will be available on-demand to subscribers.

Commenting on the deal, David Bouchier, Chief TV & Entertainment Officer at Virgin Media, said “We realise that it can be challenging to find fresh and interesting ways to keep the kids (and ourselves!) entertained, especially during the winter months. That’s why we’ve boosted our free TV offering just in time for half term, giving all of our customers access to a large choice of additional channels and programmes.”