Vodafone launches flexible new contract scheme and ambitious anti-poverty pledge

At the Vodafone Reinvent conference, the telecomms brand launched an all new mobile phone contract scheme, and announced measures against “digital poverty”.

On June 15, Vodafone unveiled its ambitious future plans, which range from customer choice to climate change and more, at the Reinvent conference.

The EVO contract scheme introduces far greater flexibility for mobile customers, who can now choose how much they would like to pay up-front for their phone at the beginning of their contract and how long they would like to spend paying it off, between 12 and 36 months, while early upgrade offers will also be made available during the contract.

Max Taylor, Consumer Director at Vodafone UK, said of the new scheme: “We are setting a new benchmark for flexibility, combining the benefits of device contracts of up to three years, a market-leading trade-in service and the option to upgrade from one year. We’re putting the customer in charge – we’re giving them unbeatable flexibility and value, but making sure they don’t have to compromise on quality, with a great network, a great loyalty programme, and great service.”

Meanwhile, Vodafone also announced a community outreach campaign to benefit people across the country, which is fronted by rugby union star Maro Itoje:

The stated aim of this programme is to get one million more poeple in the UK “connected” by the end of 2022, which will be spearheaded by the Buy One, Get One initiative, whereby for every Vodafone Together household the company will donate a SIM card loaded with 20GB of data and free calls and texts each month for a year.

That’s not all — Vodafone also announced its intention to eliminate all carbon emissions from its UK operations by 2027, and to make training packages available to 100,000 small businesses to train them in the use of “digital tools”.