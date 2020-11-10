Which iPhone 12 model are you going for? Time to vote!

I know that the world is probably sick of hearing about votes and voting after last week, but hear us out, the full iPhone 12 range is almost available on digital store shelves and we need to know which one’s the most popular.

For some time now, folks have only been able to get their hands on the standard iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 Pro, but the long-awaited iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max are almost here to complete the collection. Last year’s range seemed to focus all the hype on the iPhone 11 Pro, but this time around there’s plenty to get people excited about each new model.

The iPhone 12 provides a seriously stylish upgrade over the iPhone 11, embodying the same boxy edges that once made the iPhone 5 so sought after. While it doesn’t have the nicer OLED display found on the iPhone 12 Pro, the 12 will still no doubt be the phone of choice for a lot of people due to its £799 price point (sorry 12 Pro, £999 is just too much for most folks).

If you do have the extra cash to splash on the iPhone 12 Pro however, then you’ll get to dive into a far more robust camera system, which not only performs faster but can also record content in Dolby Vision. While the cameras might go toe to toe with the Pixel 5 where photography is concerned, it’s almost no contest when it comes to recording video, making the iPhone 12 Pro one of the best options out there for mobile filmmakers.

Of course, if you want the biggest, baddest and most premium version of the iPhone 12 Pro experience then there’s nothing else quite like the iPhone 12 Pro Max. With a huge 6.7-inch OLED Super Retina XDR display, there’s no denying that this is the phone you’ll want if you watch film and TV on the go. Noticeably, the Pro Max also includes a slight camera update over the 12 Pro, with an increased 2.5x optical zoom amongst other features.

Diving back into the ‘Mini’ branding that helped to make the iPod such a success, the iPhone 12 Mini will give you a near identical experience to the standard iPhone 12, just in much smaller form factor. Weighing just 133 grams and packing a bite-sized 5.4-inch screen, the iPhone 12 Mini harks back to a time when phones used to actually fit in the palm of your hand. Whichever iPhone 12 model you go for this year, there doesn’t seem to be a right or a wrong option, just the one that fits your preferences the best.