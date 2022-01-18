A Tesla car has managed to travel more than 1,200km (750 miles) on a single charge after being equipped with next-generation battery technology that could make electric cars an even more enticing prospect.

Currently one of the few downsides to electric vehicles is that their range can be limited by comparison to their fossil fuel counterparts. However, there’s been some good news from a Tesla trial that could completely turn that equation on its head.

The first road test of the Gemini battery developed by the manufacturer Our Next Energy revealed that the battery could power a Tesla Model S for over 1,200km (750 miles), which is more than double its current maximum range of 575 km (360 miles), while on the test bench it delivered a range of 1400km (870 miles).

You can see it in action in the video below, as it drives around Michigan maintaining a speed of 55mph (88 km/h):

The founder and CEO of ONE, Mujeeb Ijaz, said “We want to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles by eliminating range anxiety, which holds back most consumers today. We are now focused on evolving this proof-of-concept battery into a new product called Gemini, which will enable long distance trips on a single charge while improving cost and safety using sustainable materials.”

We’re looking forward to when electric cars can boast a maximum range that can even exceed petrol or diesel based vehicles, and we might not even have to wait that long until this kind of cutting-edge tech gets rolled out to the mainstream; ONE estimates that the battery in question could be introduced to products in 2023.