Apple Spring Loaded: All you need to know before the big event

A new Apple Event is due to take place, so here’s everything you need to know before it kicks off, from iPads to AirTags and more.

The Apple Spring Loaded event will take place on April 20, and will take place at 6pm UK time (that’s 10am local time in California).

You can livestream the event on Apple’s official website, on YouTube, or on an Apple TV device.

It’s a beautiful spring morning for an #AppleEvent! See you soon. pic.twitter.com/gdiN0QXbz5 — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) April 20, 2021

There’s been nothing else announced in advance, so we don’t know for sure which new products will be unveiled. However, we can take a good guess —and this is what we think could be on the cards…

Firstly, it’s likely that we see a new and revamped iPad Pro. Likely changes include upgraded chipsets (to the same A14 Bionic that’s on the iPhone 12), and the introduction of 5G mobile data connectivity. But perhaps most exciting of all is that rumour that Apple will employ a Mini LED display for the first time with this product, for a truly next-gen screen.

Additionally, we could also see the launch of the first iMac to run on Apple’s own M1 silicon chip, finally replacing the Intel processors that the brand had long employed. From what we’ve heard, the relaunched desktop could be available in a range of appealing colours.

At last, we’re also hoping to see Apple launch AirTags. Long-rumoured, these smart tracking devices which are designed to be fitted to bags, wallets, and other valuables, may see the light of day at the Spring Loaded event, boasting Ultra Wideband (UWB) for pinpoint accurate location ability.

What else? Well, AirPods and Apple TV are long overdue updates, so we wouldn’t be surprised to see both of these products get a facelift. And beyond physical products, there’s a rumour that Apple will launch a Podcasts Plus premium subscription service as another weapon in its growing entertainment arsenal.

That’s all there is to know for now — keep up with our coverage on the night as we report on the latest news from the Apple Spring Loaded event.