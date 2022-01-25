Best Ethernet Splitter: Extend your internet coverage to multiple devices

To determine the best Ethernet splitter for you, we have to dig a little deeper. You can get splitter cables that maintain great speeds from the source, and these don’t require a power supply. However, you can only use one of the connected devices at a time.

If you actually want to use them simultaneously, you need an Ethernet switch or hub. The cheapest of these actually cost less than some splitter cables. We’ll cover both types in this list of the best Ethernet splitters. But for most we recommend an Ethernet switch.

Best portable ethernet splitter: Maxhood Ethernet Splitter

Best value ethernet splitter: LAN Splitter RJ45 Ethernet Extension Cable

Best value ethernet hub: TP-Link TL-SF1005D

Best ethernet hub for performance: TP-Link TL-SG105S

Maxhood Ethernet Splitter 1 to 2 Adapter

Best portable ethernet splitter

Buy now: Maxhood Ethernet Splitter

It supports CAT 6 cables, with a theoretical maximum speed of 1Gb (125MB) per second. And no power supply is needed. However, the simplicity of the design means only one connected device can access the connection at a time, which is why these splitters may not actually be what you need.

Pros

No power cable required

Easy to hide

Good Cat6 speeds

Cons

Can’t supply connection to two devices at the same time

Herfair LAN Splitter RJ45 Ethernet Extension Cable

Best value ethernet splitter

Buy now: LAN Splitter RJ45 Ethernet Extension Cable

As great as the Maxhood ethernet splitter is, it does require an additional ethernet cable to connect the splitter to your router – but that isn’t the case here. With this 3-in-1 from Herfair, there’s a built-in cable so you can hook up the splitter to your router from the get go, and there’s even three ethernet ports ready for compatible devices. When it comes to value for money, Herfair’s offering is hard to beat.

Pros

Built-in ethernet cable

Three available ports

Great value for money

Cons

Limited to supplying internet to one device at a time

TP-Link TL-SF1005D

Best value ethernet hub

Buy now: TP-Link TL-SF1005D

It is affordable, you can hide it under a TV stand easily, it barely uses any power and offers four extra connection points. Speed is the only major reason to spend more. Its ports are rated at 100Mb/s, or 12.5MB per second, so it isn’t fast enough to match the fastest fibre or gigabit speed broadband. Still, for online gaming and 4K movie streaming it’s more than quick enough.

Pros

Very low cost

Easy to setup and use

Provides connection for up to four extra devices

Cons

100Mb/s bandwidth may bottleneck speeds for this with ultra-fast internet

TP-Link TL-SG105S

Best ethernet hub for performance

Buy now: TP-Link TL-SG105S

While the TP-Link TL-SG105S might look a bit stern from the outside, it definitely means business on the inside. This ethernet hub can process gigabit speeds so if you’re obsessed with maintaining a solid connection during online gaming or for uploading/downloading files, then it’s an essential piece of kit to have on hand.

Pros

Gigabit speed Ethernet ports

Five available ports

Sturdy casing

Cons

Not the most attractive ethernet hub out there

