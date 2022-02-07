Best Flagship Android Phone: You can’t go wrong with these top tier handsets

Android offers you the widest selection of options when shopping for a phone. There are countless configurations of cameras, designs, sizes and CPUs to choose from.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

Most versatile camera

With a more robust camera set-up than any other Android phone on the market, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is incredibly fun to shoot images with. It also has an excellent screen, a striking design and plenty of power. It’s a real powerhouse, although does not include a charger, so budget for that too.

Pros

Brilliantly versatile camera array

Big, sharp and bright display

Supports Samsung’s S-Pen (not included)

Cons

Slower charging than many

UK version’s battery life could be a little better

Google Pixel 6

Best mid-range camera

Like other recent Google phones it’s the camera that is undoubtedly the Pixel 6’s stand-out feature, producing beautiful results regardless of the light conditions. There’s no zoom, mind, which is no surprise considering the price. Its design is great too, with a full aluminium and glass frame — no plastic — and a backing that you could recognise from 50m away.

Pros

Takes beautiful photos

Highly recognisable, stylish design

High-quality glass and metal build

Cons

Google Tensor CPU doesn’t offer class-leading gaming performance

No zoom camera

OnePlus 9 Pro

High-end value pick

The OnePlus 9 Pro has a beautifully curved glass front, an ultra-high resolution 6.7-inch display panel and a good in-screen fingerprint scanner. You also get a 3.3x zoom camera, as well as a strong primary camera and an unusually good ultra-wide. While not quite the gold-tier bargain older OnePlus phones were, the OnePlus 9 Pro remains a mighty impressive buy.

Pros

Good value

Has Hasselblad optimisation in the camera software

Fast charging

Cons

Camera array is not class-leading

Xiaomi Mi 11

Flagship feel for less

The front of the Mi 11 boasts curved glass and the back is glass too — or “eco” leather if you choose that variant. And the sides are aluminium, not plastic. It also has one of the best screens at the price with the 1440p resolution easily besting the Pixel 6’s 1080p. Its secondary cameras aren’t class-leading but you get the sense that Xiaomi wanted to make all parts of this Android feel good, rather than focusing on single element.

Pros

Lovely curved glass design

Fast charging

Strong display

Cons

Secondary cameras could be better

No water resistance rating

Oppo Find X3 Pro

Best performance

Packing the powerful Snapdragon 888 chipset, 12GB RAM and a whopping 256GB of storage by default, the Oppo Find X3 Pro is nothing short of a powerhouse. Its unique camera bump and steep asking price prevent it from being a smash hit with everyone, but if you want a phone that can handle multitasking and gaming without breaking a sweat, then it’s a great one to go for.

Pros

Tons of storage

Powerful internals

5G-ready

Cons

Very expensive

Questionable camera design

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

Foldable pick

Foldable technology isn’t brand new anymore, but its taken until the Galaxy Z Flip 3 for the technology to really come into its own. This perfectably portable handset can easily fit into a purse or pocket when folded, but it still comes with the same great Samsung experience that you can expect from the company’s best phones.

Best

Foldable design

Unique front-display

Compact

Cons

Foldable tech still has a way to go