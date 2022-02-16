Best Gaming Headset: Best picks for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X

Whether you’re a competitive gamer or a fan of single-player blockbusters, the audio quality of your game is essential for a great experience. For this reason, we’ve made a list of the best gaming headset options to make your buying decision easier.

We’ve made our list as versatile as possible too, so you’ll find the perfect pair of gaming headphones no matter what system you’re playing on – or what sort of budget. Check out our best gaming headsets below and, if you can’t be bothered scrolling to the bottom, we’ve also provided a quick summary right here. Best overall: Audeze Penrose Best value wireless: HyperX Cloud II Best for Xbox fans: Xbox Wireless Headset Best for PlayStation fans: Pulse 3D Wireless Headset Best for ANC: Razer Opus X

Audeze Penrose

Best overall

Buy now

The Audeze Penrose are by no means a ‘value’ headset. Their steep asking price is sure to be too much for some budgets, but if you can get the cash together then you’ll be glad you did – there are no gaming headsets out there that can match the Penrose on audio quality. With custom planar magnetic drivers, these headphones deliver powerful sound that will even impress any audiophiles out there.

Pros

Premium level sound

Extremelly well-built

Fantastic mic quality

Cons

Pricey enough to make you wince

HyperX Cloud II

Best value wireless

Buy now

For students or even those gamers on a tight budget, you don’t have to break the bank to get a solid gaming headset and the HyperX Cloud II are the perfect example of this. With full-on 7.1 surround sound and a sturdy design to boot, these cans are significantly cheaper than the competition and a great option if you’ve already blown your budget on buying PC components.

Pros

7.1 surround sound

Well-built

Detachable mic

Cons

An adapter is required for use with consoles

Xbox Wireless Headset

Best for Xbox fans

Buy now

Even if it didn’t have the Xbox logo on the outside of the ear cups, the flair of lime green that runs throughout the headset would be enough to let you know that these are a pair designed specifically with Xbox gamers in mind. Offering wireless support to the Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PC, these headphones provide a level of convenience like no other, whilst also implementing some fantastic design choices such as rotating ear cups for adjusting the volume.

Pros

Deep bass

Seamless and wireless connectivity

Rotating earcups for inputs

Cons

Not particularly eye-catching

Plastic build

PlayStation 5 Pulse 3D Wireless Headset

Best for PlayStation fans

Buy now

Designed with the same white/black aesthetic as the PS5 itself, the Pulse 3D Wireless Headset is easily one of the most eye-catching entries on this list, but what of its audio quality? Well, as its name suggests the Pulse 3D utilises 3D audio to give you a surround sound effect without the need for various speakers dotted about, presenting the latest PS5 titles in their best light and in the way they were meant to be enjoyed.

Pros

3D Audio is mesmerising

Sleek, modern design

Well priced

Cons

Not the best for battery life

Razer Opus X

Best for ANC

Buy now

Even though the feature has become a modern staple of headphones and wireless earbuds, active noise cancellation (ANC) has yet to be offered as the norm in the realm of gaming headsets. If you live in a busy household and need a bit of extra strength to keep ambient noise at bay then the Razer Opus X are a great shout. With solid audio quality and very comfortable cushioning, the Opus X are a great option that aren’t too expensive either, only being held back by their lack of console support and a 3.5mm port.

Pros

Packed with ANC

Innoffensive design

Comfortable cushioning

Cons

Doesn’t work with Xbox, PS5 or Switch

No 3.5mm jack

Which gaming headset is your favourite? Give us a shout @Recombu on Facebook or Twitter