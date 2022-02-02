Best iPhone 13 Case: Protect your iPhone with these different covers

The iPhone 13 is one of Apple’s best smartphones yet, but all of its premium features don’t come cheap and the last thing you’d want to happen is for the phone to suffer any serious knocks or scratches. To that end, picking up the right case for you is essential.
After all, depending on how you hold your phone and where you store it during the day, there could be a case that’s well suited for your needs but not necessarily for those of someone else. To ensure that everyone reading this finds the right case for them, we’ve included several top tier options, being sure to mention the areas they excel in.
Best official case: Apple Silicone Case with MagSafe
Best value case: JETech Case Compatible with iPhone 13
Best hybrid case: Singdo Compatible with iPhone 13
Best clear case: CASEKOO Crystal Clear Designed for iPhone 13
Best for Magsafe: Apple Clear Case with MagSafe
Apple Silicone Case with MagSafe
Best official case
Yes, just like any other Apple product this official iPhone 13 case is a bit overpriced compared to some of the bargains you can find out there, but that doesn’t diminish the level of quality that’s on offer. This silicone case is comfortable in the hand but tough enough to keep your iPhoen 13 safe when you need it.
Pros
Officially endorsed by Apple
Tough yet sleek
Available in an array of colours
Cons
One of the pricier cases out there
JETech Case
Best value case
Let’s face it, if you’ve just spent a ton of money on a new iPhone 13 then chances are that you won’t fancy putting down that much more to get a case for the thing. If your budget is nearly maxed out then don’t fret as this great clear case from JETech can offer protection for your iPhone 13 at a surprisingly reasonable rate.
Pros
Highly affordable
Still lets you admire the iPhone 13 design
Cons
There are tougher cases out there
Singdo Compatible with iPhone 13
Best hybrid case
Sometimes you just want a robust case that doesn’t completely detract from the original design of the phone you’ve just bought. If you find yourself in that situation right now then a hybrid case is the perfect way to go, pairing rugged edges with the overall design of a clear case to let you appreciate the iPhone 13 without removing the case each time.
Pros
Rugged where it needs to be
Doesn’t hide the iPhone 13 design
Affordable
Cons
Doesn’t offer the same protection as a full case
CASEKOO Crystal Clear
Best clear case
When it comes to splashing out for a flashy device like the iPhone 13, there’s always a bit of joy to be had in showing your new piece of tech to those closest to you. The only problem is, if you get a fully-blown case that covers the device almost completely, your iPhone 13 could look like anything from a distance. Let the iPhone 13’s natural style take centre stage with this incredible clear case from Casekoo.
Pros
Slim build
Still sturdy enough with shockproof material
Doesn’t obscure your phone
Cons
Not the most ideal protection against severe knocks
Some might prefer a sturdier grip
Apple Clear Case with MagSafe
Best for Magsafe
Magsafe charging is one of the best features of the iPhone 13 and this case, directly from Apple, has been designed around the concept. With a circle on the back to show you exactly where the charging coil lies, there will be no guesswork involved when you put your phone down to charge.
Pros
Magsafe design on the back
Lightweight
Cons
There are cheaper clear cases avalailble
