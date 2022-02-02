Best iPhone 13 Case: Protect your iPhone with these different covers

The iPhone 13 is one of Apple’s best smartphones yet, but all of its premium features don’t come cheap and the last thing you’d want to happen is for the phone to suffer any serious knocks or scratches. To that end, picking up the right case for you is essential.

Apple Silicone Case with MagSafe

Best official case

Yes, just like any other Apple product this official iPhone 13 case is a bit overpriced compared to some of the bargains you can find out there, but that doesn’t diminish the level of quality that’s on offer. This silicone case is comfortable in the hand but tough enough to keep your iPhoen 13 safe when you need it.

Pros

Officially endorsed by Apple

Tough yet sleek

Available in an array of colours

Cons

One of the pricier cases out there

JETech Case

Best value case

Let’s face it, if you’ve just spent a ton of money on a new iPhone 13 then chances are that you won’t fancy putting down that much more to get a case for the thing. If your budget is nearly maxed out then don’t fret as this great clear case from JETech can offer protection for your iPhone 13 at a surprisingly reasonable rate.

Pros

Highly affordable

Still lets you admire the iPhone 13 design

Cons

There are tougher cases out there

Singdo Compatible with iPhone 13

Best hybrid case

Sometimes you just want a robust case that doesn’t completely detract from the original design of the phone you’ve just bought. If you find yourself in that situation right now then a hybrid case is the perfect way to go, pairing rugged edges with the overall design of a clear case to let you appreciate the iPhone 13 without removing the case each time.

Pros

Rugged where it needs to be

Doesn’t hide the iPhone 13 design

Affordable

Cons

Doesn’t offer the same protection as a full case

CASEKOO Crystal Clear

Best clear case

When it comes to splashing out for a flashy device like the iPhone 13, there’s always a bit of joy to be had in showing your new piece of tech to those closest to you. The only problem is, if you get a fully-blown case that covers the device almost completely, your iPhone 13 could look like anything from a distance. Let the iPhone 13’s natural style take centre stage with this incredible clear case from Casekoo.

Pros

Slim build

Still sturdy enough with shockproof material

Doesn’t obscure your phone

Cons

Not the most ideal protection against severe knocks

Some might prefer a sturdier grip

Apple Clear Case with MagSafe

Best for Magsafe

Magsafe charging is one of the best features of the iPhone 13 and this case, directly from Apple, has been designed around the concept. With a circle on the back to show you exactly where the charging coil lies, there will be no guesswork involved when you put your phone down to charge.

Pros

Magsafe design on the back

Lightweight

Cons

There are cheaper clear cases avalailble

