Best iPhone 13 Pro Case: Top picks for protecting Apple’s flagship phone

The iPhone 13 Pro is a powerhouse of a phone that easily stands as one of the best handsets you can buy in 2022. Its many features do come with a hefty price tag however, so it only makes sense to protect your purchase with a solid case, and we’re here to help you make the right choice.

Mous Protective Case for iPhone 13 Pro

Best overall

It’s rare that a case can end up being as eye-catching as the phone it holds, but this protective case from Mous does exactly that. We can’t get enough of the walnut design on the back, adding just the right amount of sophistication that a handset like the iPhone 13 Pro truly deserves. Style doesn’t come at the cost of function however, as the Mous protective case can absorb damage from an accidental drop without breaking a sweat.

Pros

Sophisticated aesthetic

Shock absorbtion

Still manages to be lightweight

Cons

Pricier than other options

Elago Armor Case Compatible with iPhone 13 Pro

Best rugged case

Due to their bulkier nature, people tend to scoff at rugged cases but in the context of protecting a phone that’s as expensive as the iPhone 13 Pro, a rugged case should be a genuine consideration. Packing thick corners and padding around the sides, elago’s case can withstand almost anything you throw at it, and you’re less likely to drop the phone thanks to the texturised grip on the edges.

Pros

Ready to withstand serious knocks and drops

Excellent grip

Great value

Cons

Not the most visually appealing case

JETech Silicone Case Compatible with iPhone 13 Pro

Best value

Just because the iPhone 13 Pro is an expensive phone, doesn’t mean that you have to pair it with an equally expensive case. If you’re on a tight budget for accessories then this fantastic option from JETech is just the one to go for, offering a smooth surface that’s comfortable to hold and doesn’t add too much weight to the phone, but can still withstand an accidental drop when it needs to.

Pros

Very affordable

Comfortable to hold

Slimline design

Cons

A little on the bland side

There are tougher cases out there

Casekoo Crystal Clear Case Designed for iPhone 13 Pro

Best clear case

This might sound like we’re stating the obvious, but one of the best parts of owning an iPhone 13 Pro… is the fact that you own an iPhone 13 Pro (one of the most sought after phones available). If you don’t fancy hiding your love for Apple’s latest premium smartphone then you’ll be far better off with a clear case, letting you show off the 13 Pro’s eye-catching design while still keeping it safe from harm’s way.

Pros

Doesn’t hide the phone’s design

Lightweight and easy to hold

Military grade protection

Cons

Doesn’t offer much grip

Tucch Wallet Case for iPhone 13 Pro

Best wallet case

If you don’t want to be weighed down by much more than your phone then it might be time to consider picking up a wallet case. Letting you ditch your wallet or purse completely, this case gives you several slots to carry your most important cards alongside your iPhone 13 Pro – there’s even space for a bit of spare cash too. Aside from the covenience of it all, the wallet case also does what few other cases do in that it protects the phone’s display when not in use.

Pros

Space to store your cards

Works as a stand

Protects the screen

Cons

Fairly bulky compared to other cases

