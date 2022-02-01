Best Microwave: Cook up a storm with these must-have appliances

The microwave often gets a bad rap. But professional chefs use them for plenty of kitchen tasks, and they are frequently the most efficient and quickest way to cook certain types of food. What else are you going to use for quick defrosting?

When picking a microwave you need to think about the capacity you’ll need, whether you want more advanced modes like grilling and programs for specific types of food. You have a choice of internal finishes too. Enamel is the standard for lower-cost microwaves, but a stainless steel interior avoids rust caused following damage a top-most enamel paint layer. Here are some suggestions from our round-up of the best microwaves. Best overall: Panasonic NN-DF386BBPQ Best stainless steel: Bosch HMT75G451B Serie 4 Most advanced: Sage BMO700BSS Best for steam cooking: Panasonic NN-DS596BBPQ Best value: Amazon Basics Digital Countertop microwave

Panasonic NN-DF386BBPQ

Best overall

Buy now: Panasonic NN-DF386BBPQ

Panasonic has long since been a mainstay in the world of microwaves, and the NN-DF386 shows exactly why the company is at the top of its game. While it is a bit on the pricey side, its three-in-one function as a microwave, oven and grill allow it to excel in delivering delicious food every time.

Pros

Triple threat as a microwave, oven and grill

Stylish design

Plenty of programs

Cons

A little on the pricey side

Bosch HMT75G451B Serie 4

Best stainless steel

Buy now: Bosch HMT75G451B Serie 4

The Bosch HMT75G451B avoids internal enamel paint wear, because there isn’t any, which results in a rust — one of the common ways to a microwave to end its useful life. Other than that, this Bosch model is a pretty standard affair. It provides 800W maximum power, fairly easy to understand controls and a simple LCD display.

Pros

Has a stainless steel interior

Unobtrusive appearance

Has a grill function

Cons

Its 17L capacity may be a bit low for some

Sage BMO700BSS

Most advanced

Buy now: Sage BMO700BSS

The Sage BMO700BSS has a very large display and buttons by the door seal to use its many program modes. You also get a crisper fan to avoid the soggy effect that can happen so often when using a microwave.

Pros

Large display makes its advanced modes easier to use

A large array of programmes

Attractive design, typical of Sage kitchen gadgets

Cons

Some may find its feature list overkill

Panasonic NN-DS596BBPQ

Best for steam cooking

Buy now: Panasonic NN-DS596BBPQ

If you have a limted amount of space in your kitchen then chances are that you’d prefer it if your appliances could perform as many tasks as possible. With that in mind, the Panasonic NN-DS596 does exactly that by throwing in a steam cooking feature into the mix, alongside its capabilities as a microwave, grill and oven.

Pros

Steam cooking for even more recipes

Huge 27l capacity

Comes with a crisper pan

Cons

It doesn’t come cheap

Amazon Basics Digital Countertop Microwave with Grill

Best value

Buy now: Amazon Basics Digital Countertop microwave

The Amazon Basics Microwave goes above and beyond with a larger capacity than most at the same price: 25L. And its maximum power is higher than average too at 900W. Its other features are largely geared towards someone who wants a microwave for the usual jobs, but it also has a grill function.

Pros

High maximum power

Large capacity for an affordable microwave

Stainless steel chassis

Cons

Its visual design is largely pragmatic outside of the stainless steel finish

