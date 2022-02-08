Best Nespresso Pod Coffee Machine: Perfect for espresso and barista-style drinks

Nothing can kickstart your day quite like a good cup of coffee. While there are plenty of methods out there over how to make a proper brew, Nespresso pods do give you the closest experience to barista style coffee. If the idea of a frothy coffee floats your boat then these are the top pod-compatible machines that you need to check out.
Putting aside all the different types of Nespresso pods that are available, there’s also quite a bit of difference between the seemingly endless amount of Nespresso pod coffee machines on the market. Some are better at shots of espresso while others are perfectly placed to make a hearty flat white. To suit various tastes, budgets and kitchen space, we’ve made sure to include a decent array so that there’s always something to match your needs.
Best overall: Nespresso Creatista Plus by Sage
Best vertuo machine: Nespresso Vertuo Next by Krups
Best design: Grind One Pod Machine
Best for smart features: Lavazza A Modo Mio Voicy
Best compact option: Nespresso Essenza Mini by Krups
Nespresso Creatista Plus Coffee Machine by Sage
Best overall
Buy now
Kicking things off with the absolute best, there’s simply no beating the Nespresso Creatista Plus by Sage. This stylish coffee machine not only has a small tray for your espresso cup, but it also has a built-in milk frother with various settings for creating different types of drinks, and it even self cleans after each use.
Pros
Stylish
Different milk frother settings
Self-cleaning
Cons
Larger than most options here
Somewhat expensive
Nespresso Vertuo Next by Krups
Best vertuo machine
Buy now
You may not know that Nespresso actually has two different types of coffee pods: the original smaller capsule which is by far the most popular, and vertuo pods which are better suited for making taller coffees like a lungo or a latte. If you’ve ever found yourself put off by the bitterness of espresso then the softer taste of vertuo might be the better way to go.
Pros
Makes delicious lungo coffees
Compact
Affordable
Cons
Doesn’t come with a milk frother
Not ideal for espresso
Grind One Pod Machine
Best design
Buy now
For true coffee afficiandos out there, you just can’t beat the design of classic stainless steel espresso machines, which are exactly what the Grind One Pod Machine has been modeled after. Aside from making great tasting espressos at the touch of a button, this machine will add some classic vintage flair to your kitchen.
Pros
Classic, retro design
Perfect for espressos
Cons
Pricey for a limited feature set
The design might not suit a modern kitchen
Lavazza A Modo Mio Voicy
Best for smart features
Buy now
The Lavazza A Modo Mio Voicy is a little different than your average coffee machine in that it has the Alexa smart assistant built into it. This means that you can simply ask Alexa to start making coffee for you or, even better, set up the action as part of your Alexa routines so that it happens as soon as you wake up. That’s just one part of it however, as you can use the Voicy to listen to music, catch up with the news or even control your other smart home devices.
Pros
Built-in Alexa
Hands free coffee making
Tons of other smart features
Cons
No milk frother included
Nespresso Essenza Mini by Krups
Best compact option
Buy now
Let’s face it, when you factor in the microwave, kettle, toaster and any other appliances you might have, there’s oftentimes very little space left for a proper coffee machine. If you’re facing that dilemma right now then the Nespresso Essenza Mini from Krups is probably the best way to go. This compact machine takes up far less space than most other Nespresso coffee makers, but it doesn’t sacrifice great tasting beverages along the way.
Pros
Compact and easy to move
Affordable
Minimalist design
Cons
Only makes espressos