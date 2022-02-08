Best Nespresso Pod Coffee Machine: Perfect for espresso and barista-style drinks

Nothing can kickstart your day quite like a good cup of coffee. While there are plenty of methods out there over how to make a proper brew, Nespresso pods do give you the closest experience to barista style coffee. If the idea of a frothy coffee floats your boat then these are the top pod-compatible machines that you need to check out.

Nespresso Creatista Plus Coffee Machine by Sage

Best overall

Kicking things off with the absolute best, there’s simply no beating the Nespresso Creatista Plus by Sage. This stylish coffee machine not only has a small tray for your espresso cup, but it also has a built-in milk frother with various settings for creating different types of drinks, and it even self cleans after each use.

Pros

Stylish

Different milk frother settings

Self-cleaning

Cons

Larger than most options here

Somewhat expensive

Nespresso Vertuo Next by Krups

Best vertuo machine

You may not know that Nespresso actually has two different types of coffee pods: the original smaller capsule which is by far the most popular, and vertuo pods which are better suited for making taller coffees like a lungo or a latte. If you’ve ever found yourself put off by the bitterness of espresso then the softer taste of vertuo might be the better way to go.

Pros

Makes delicious lungo coffees

Compact

Affordable

Cons

Doesn’t come with a milk frother

Not ideal for espresso

Grind One Pod Machine

Best design

For true coffee afficiandos out there, you just can’t beat the design of classic stainless steel espresso machines, which are exactly what the Grind One Pod Machine has been modeled after. Aside from making great tasting espressos at the touch of a button, this machine will add some classic vintage flair to your kitchen.

Pros

Classic, retro design

Perfect for espressos

Cons

Pricey for a limited feature set

The design might not suit a modern kitchen

Lavazza A Modo Mio Voicy

Best for smart features

The Lavazza A Modo Mio Voicy is a little different than your average coffee machine in that it has the Alexa smart assistant built into it. This means that you can simply ask Alexa to start making coffee for you or, even better, set up the action as part of your Alexa routines so that it happens as soon as you wake up. That’s just one part of it however, as you can use the Voicy to listen to music, catch up with the news or even control your other smart home devices.

Pros

Built-in Alexa

Hands free coffee making

Tons of other smart features

Cons

No milk frother included

Nespresso Essenza Mini by Krups

Best compact option

Let’s face it, when you factor in the microwave, kettle, toaster and any other appliances you might have, there’s oftentimes very little space left for a proper coffee machine. If you’re facing that dilemma right now then the Nespresso Essenza Mini from Krups is probably the best way to go. This compact machine takes up far less space than most other Nespresso coffee makers, but it doesn’t sacrifice great tasting beverages along the way.

Pros

Compact and easy to move

Affordable

Minimalist design

Cons

Only makes espressos