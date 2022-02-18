Best Nintendo Switch Accessories: Make the most of Nintendo’s hybrid console

The Nintendo Switch is easily one of the best consoles of the last few years, currently standing as one of the best-selling of all time in fact. With tons of great games to play, you’re never short of entertainment when it comes to the Switch, but what about all the accessories available to enhance the experience and keep your console safe?
Given just how popular the Nintendo Switch has become, there’s a near dizzying amount of accessories that companies have put out, all trying to vie for your attention. For the average shopper, it’s tricky to know exactly which accessories are worth your time, which is exactly where we come in. Pairing you with the best Nintendo Switch acccessories from the get go, we’ve highligted our favourites right here across several different categories.
Best wireless controller: Nintendo Switch Pro Controller
Best wired controller: PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch
Best screen protector: Ivoler [3 Pack] Screen Protector Compatible with Nintendo Switch
Best case: NSW Universal Stealth Case
Best memory card: SanDisk Extreme 128GB microSDXC
Nintendo Switch Pro Controller
Best wireless controller
Buy now
The Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons are a marvel of modern engineering, but if you find yourself craving a more traditional playstyle then you can’t go wrong with the Switch Pro Controller. With a good amount of heft and large, tactile buttons, the Pro Controller is perfect for twitch movements and first-person shooters, and it has a huge battery life of roughly 40-hours on a single charge.
Pros
Well-built design that’s satisying to hold
Tactile buttons
Roughly 40-hour battery
Cons
More expensive than a wired controller
PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch
Best wired controller
Buy now
Any Switch accessory that puts Mario front and centre is fine by us, and this officially licensed controller does just that. Relying on a wired setup, this controller isn’t one for being taken out on the road, but it does benefit from being incredibly affordable and having two buttons on the rear that can be mapped to whichever inputs you like.
Pros
An eye-catching design for any Nintendo fan
Easy on the wallet
Two mappable buttons
Cons
Better suited for docked play
Ivoler Screen Protector Compatible with Nintendo Switch
Best screen protector
Buy now
Made with tempered glass and an anti-scratch coating, Ivoler’s screen protectors are among the toughtest that you can buy for the Nintendo Switch. There’s also three screen protectors included in one pack, perfect if you have more than one Switch in your household – otherwise you can simply keep the rest as spares if you ever need a fresh one.
Pros
Made from tempered glass
Three in a pack
Very affordable
Cons
A case is recommended for protecting the rest of the Switch
NSW Universal Stealth Case
Best case
Buy now
The Switch is designed to be played on the go, but to make the most of the experience, a solid case to protect your console is essential. This pick from NSW not only does just that, but it does so without addng a lot of unecessary bulk like a lot of other cases out there. This case can fit all different types of Nintendo Switch consoles, and there’s even space inside for storing a few games and cables too.
Pros
Tough but slim
Affordable
Space to store games and cables
Cons
Isn’t large enough to transport a Switch Dock
SanDisk Extreme 128GB microSDXC Memory Card
Best memory card
Buy now
The base model Nintendo Switch only comes with 32GB of internal storage which gets eaten up quickly by just a handful of games. To really enjoy all of the must-play titles featured on the Nintendo eShop, it’s essential to expand your storage capacity with a microSD card. With read speeds of up to 160MB/s, this 128GB card from SanDisk can load your games quickly so you can get straight into the action without waiting around.
Pros
Fast read and write speeds
128GB is plenty for most users
Cons
Hardcore gamers should invest in higher storage options