Best Nintendo Switch Accessories: Make the most of Nintendo’s hybrid console

The Nintendo Switch is easily one of the best consoles of the last few years, currently standing as one of the best-selling of all time in fact. With tons of great games to play, you’re never short of entertainment when it comes to the Switch, but what about all the accessories available to enhance the experience and keep your console safe?

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller

Best wireless controller

The Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons are a marvel of modern engineering, but if you find yourself craving a more traditional playstyle then you can’t go wrong with the Switch Pro Controller. With a good amount of heft and large, tactile buttons, the Pro Controller is perfect for twitch movements and first-person shooters, and it has a huge battery life of roughly 40-hours on a single charge.

Pros

Well-built design that’s satisying to hold

Tactile buttons

Roughly 40-hour battery

Cons

More expensive than a wired controller

PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch

Best wired controller

Any Switch accessory that puts Mario front and centre is fine by us, and this officially licensed controller does just that. Relying on a wired setup, this controller isn’t one for being taken out on the road, but it does benefit from being incredibly affordable and having two buttons on the rear that can be mapped to whichever inputs you like.

Pros

An eye-catching design for any Nintendo fan

Easy on the wallet

Two mappable buttons

Cons

Better suited for docked play

Ivoler Screen Protector Compatible with Nintendo Switch

Best screen protector

Made with tempered glass and an anti-scratch coating, Ivoler’s screen protectors are among the toughtest that you can buy for the Nintendo Switch. There’s also three screen protectors included in one pack, perfect if you have more than one Switch in your household – otherwise you can simply keep the rest as spares if you ever need a fresh one.

Pros

Made from tempered glass

Three in a pack

Very affordable

Cons

A case is recommended for protecting the rest of the Switch

NSW Universal Stealth Case

Best case

The Switch is designed to be played on the go, but to make the most of the experience, a solid case to protect your console is essential. This pick from NSW not only does just that, but it does so without addng a lot of unecessary bulk like a lot of other cases out there. This case can fit all different types of Nintendo Switch consoles, and there’s even space inside for storing a few games and cables too.

Pros

Tough but slim

Affordable

Space to store games and cables

Cons

Isn’t large enough to transport a Switch Dock

SanDisk Extreme 128GB microSDXC Memory Card

Best memory card

The base model Nintendo Switch only comes with 32GB of internal storage which gets eaten up quickly by just a handful of games. To really enjoy all of the must-play titles featured on the Nintendo eShop, it’s essential to expand your storage capacity with a microSD card. With read speeds of up to 160MB/s, this 128GB card from SanDisk can load your games quickly so you can get straight into the action without waiting around.

Pros

Fast read and write speeds

128GB is plenty for most users

Cons

Hardcore gamers should invest in higher storage options