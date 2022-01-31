Best Nintendo Switch microSD card: Install more with these storage options

Want more storage for your Nintendo Switch? You need a new microSD memory card. Just pop one in and you can use it to install games and store their save files.
There’s no need to get an ultra-high-spec one as the Switch itself only supports speeds up to the UHS-I standard. Here are some of the best Nintendo Switch microSD cards to consider, from officially branded ones to all-purpose memory cards that work just as well.
Best overall: SanDisk Extreme 400GB
Best value: Samsung Evo Plus 128GB
Best for Mario fans: SanDisk microSDXC UHS-I card for Nintendo 128GB (Mushroom)
Best for Zelda fans: SanDisk microSDXC UHS-I card for Nintendo 64GB (Triforce)
Best for Animal Crossing fans: SanDisk microSDXC UHS-I card for Nintendo 512GB (Leaf)
SanDisk Extreme 400 GB microSDXC
Best overall
Buy now: SanDisk Extreme 400GB
Good speeds, masses of storage and there’s even a band of Mario-esque red along the top. SanDisk makes a slightly slower version of this card that sells for less, the SanDisk Ultra 400GB, but you may notice that game load screens hang about just that bit longer.
Pros
Masses of storage
Matches the Switch’s performance ceiling
Cons
A not-insubstantial investment at this top storage level
Samsung Evo plus 128GB Micro SD
Best value
Buy now: Samsung Evo Plus 128GB
If money is your key concern but you desperately need some more storage for your Nintendo Switch then look no further than this affordable option from Samsung – getting you 128GB of storage for a fantastic price.
Pros
Fast U3 storage (30MB/s)
Good value
Cons
Nothing of note
SanDisk microSDXC UHS-I card for Nintendo 128GB
Best for Mario fans
Buy now: SanDisk microSDXC UHS-I card for Nintendo 128GB
Mario will always be Nintendo’s number one mascot and what better way to pay homage to the pesky plumber than with this microSD card that features his favourite power-up: the mushroom.
Pros
Cute design with Nintendo-inspired on-card graphics
Made just for Switch
Cons
Technically no better than a standard card
You may pay a little extra for the official tie-in
SanDisk microSDXC UHS-I card for Nintendo 64GB
Best for Zelda fans
Buy now: SanDisk microSDXC UHS-I card for Nintendo 64GB
The Legend of Zelda has long been one of Nintendo’s most iconic properties and this stylised microSD card from SanDisk does the series justice with an inspired white and gold design that also features the iconic triforce symbol.
Pros
Ideal for any Zelda fan
Eye-catching design
Cons
A tad more expensive than other options
SanDisk microSDXC UHS-I card for Nintendo 512GB
Best for Animal Crossing fans
Buy now: SanDisk microSDXC UHS-I card for Nintendo 512GB
Animal Crossing might be one of Nintendo’s newer properties but it’s found a massive audience on the Nintendo Switch, and with downloadable content now available for the game there’s never been a better time to stock up on additional storage. With the iconic Animal Crossing leaf adorning the card, not to mention the massive 512GB of onboard storage, this will most likely be the last MicroSD card you’ll ever need for your Nintendo Switch.
Pros
Perfect for fans of Animal Crossing
You won’t need to buy another microSD Card
Cons
Almost the cost of two games