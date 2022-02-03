Best OLED TV: Feast your eyes on true contrast with these top TVs

OLED TVs are still the best type to get if you want a cinema-like experience at home, with dimmed lighting and flowing popcorn. They have emissive pixels, which means each pixel is its own light source. This provides “unlimited” contrast, and blacks deeper than your local cinema’s. Simply put, we love OLED TVs.

With so many options out there however, we’ve rounded up our top picks and specified the scenarios that they shine in. This way, you can get straight to the OLED TV that best suits you and enjoy unbelievable contrast and colours in no time. Best overall: Philips TV Ambilight 65OLED705/12 Best for gaming: LG OLED55C1 Best for smart features: LG OLED55G16LA Best for sound: Sony 48″ A9 BRAVIA OLED Value pick: LG OLED55A16LA

Philips TV Ambilight 65OLED705/12

Best overall

When it comes to buying the one TV with all the bells and whistles out there, it’s hard to think of anything else beyond the Philips 65OLED705/12. This 65-inch OLED set packs unbelievable levels of true contrast to make your favourite films and shows pop on-screen, and the inclusion of Philips’ iconic Ambilight technology means that every movie night will feel like a proper trip to the cinema.

Pros

Gorgeous levels of true contrast

Atmospheric backlighting through Ambilight

AI powered upscaling

Cons

The experience doesn’t come cheap

LG OLED55C14LB

Best for gaming

A wide spread of features and excellent image quality mean the LG OLED55C1 is the OLED TV we end up recommending most often for gamers and movie fans alike.

Pros

Fantastic image quality

A great suite of gaming features, without taking away from your movie experience

Cons

Audio from the built-in speakers could be better

LG OLED55G16LA

Best for smart features

When it comes to the best operating system on any OLED TV, webOS – available exclusively on LG sets – takes the cake. Not only does it give you access to all your favourite streaming apps in one centralised, easy to navigate hub, but it also lets you check in on your connected smart home devices at a glance. It’s the top dog to beat, and it’s easily at its best on the LG G1 OLED.

Pros

LG’s incredible webOS software

Slim, mountable frame

Stunning colours and contrast

Cons

There are cheaper LG sets available

Sony BRAVIA A9

Best for sound

In the rush to improve display technology and bring OLED to the masses, innovation in the TV space has come largely at the cost of audio quality – but not for the Sony A9. This 48-inch set utilises the surface behind the screen to create a larger than life audio experience that Sony dubs Accoustic Surface Audio. It’s a massive improvement over the competition, and a must-have feature for audiophiles.

Pros

Large room-filling speakers

Sony’s super fast processor

Excellent viewing angles

Cons

Not quite as bright as some OLED TVs

No 4K at 120Hz

LG OLED55A16LA

Value pick

If you’ve wanted an OLED for years but found them prohibitively expensive, this set could be your chance to enter the high-end TV big leagues. Its minor limitations most affect gaming, not TV or movie-watching.

Pros

It’s a more accessible OLED TV

Perfect OLED blacks

Deep, rich colour reproduction

Cons

60Hz refresh rate

Has no HDMI 2.1 ports, just HDMI 2.0 ones