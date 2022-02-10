Best Samsung Galaxy S22 Case: Protect your phone with these top picks

The Samsung Galaxy S22 has finally been unveiled and if you want to upgrade to Samsung’s latest handset then you need to make sure that you have the right case to hand to keep your purchase protected.

PULEN Silicone Case

Best overall

Buy now

When it comes to picking up the ideal smartphone case, all you need is something that honours the original design of the phone, offers a solid amount of protection and feels comfortable to use in the hand. On all three of those points PULEN’s silicone case for the Galaxy S22 absolutely knocks it out of the pack, and there’s even a range of colour options available if our chosen red isn’t quite to your tastes.

Pros

Comfortable to use

Doesn’t overpower the phone’s design

Several colours available

Cons

Not the most visually exciting case out there

Humixx Crystal Clear Case

Best see-through case

Buy now

With its unique camera bump giving the Galaxy S22 a level of flair that’s hard to beat, Humixx’s crystal clear case ensures that the phone’s best features still come through. Yet, despite being see-through, the case still manages to offered military grade durability for keeping your phone safe.

Pros

Doesn’t hamper the S22’s style

Military grade durability

Sleek

Cons

Not the best option for grip

DN-Alive Case

Best value

Buy now

Given that the Galaxy S22 is among the more pricer base-model flagship phones out there, you’d be forgiven if you weren’t too keen on the idea of spending that much more to have a case for the device. If you find yourself in such a conundrum then DN-Alive’s wallet case is a great shout, and it gives you several options for storing cash and cards.

Pros

Highly affordable

Contains space for cash and cards

Cons

Better protection out there if you’re willing to pay

SharSon Wallet Case

Best wallet case

Buy now

Let’s face it, old bulky wallets are a thing of the past, so why not embrace something more lightweight with this phone case that doubles brilliantly as a slimline wallet for your most important cards. Not only that, but it also works as a kickstand for the Galaxy S22 and it coes with a screen protector thrown in.

Pros

Stylish leather design

Can be used as a kickstand

Screen protector included

Cons

No immediate access to the display

WATACHE Case

Best ring holder case

Buy now

Even though see-through cases are great at keeping the design of a phone unobscurred, they can be a bit slippery in the hand compared to other cases but this one from WATACHE comes with a ring holder on the back so you can have a firm grip on your S22 at all times. Plus, in a pinch the ring holder can also be used as a kickstand.

Pros

Built-in ring holder

See-through design

Lightweight

Cons

Not the best option for overall protection