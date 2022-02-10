Best Samsung Galaxy S22 Case: Protect your phone with these top picks

The Samsung Galaxy S22 has finally been unveiled and if you want to upgrade to Samsung’s latest handset then you need to make sure that you have the right case to hand to keep your purchase protected.
The Galaxy S22 is the latest entry-level phone in Samsung’s flagship series, and as ever it promises to be a top contender for the year’s best Android phones. If you do fancy being among the first group of early adopters for the device then it makes sense to protect your brand new phone with a solid case. As is the case (pun intended) for any phone however, there is an abundance of Galaxy S22 cases available, so to help you make the right decision we’ve broken down our top picks into different categories of use.
Best overall: PULEN Silicone Case for Samsung Galaxy S22
Best see-through case: Humixx Crystal Clear Samsung Galaxy S22 Case
Best value: DN-Alive Galaxy S22 Case
Best wallet case: SharSon Wallet Case for Samsung Galaxy S22
Best ring holder case: WATACHE for Galaxy S22 Case
PULEN Silicone Case
Best overall
Buy now
When it comes to picking up the ideal smartphone case, all you need is something that honours the original design of the phone, offers a solid amount of protection and feels comfortable to use in the hand. On all three of those points PULEN’s silicone case for the Galaxy S22 absolutely knocks it out of the pack, and there’s even a range of colour options available if our chosen red isn’t quite to your tastes.
Pros
Comfortable to use
Doesn’t overpower the phone’s design
Several colours available
Cons
Not the most visually exciting case out there
Humixx Crystal Clear Case
Best see-through case
Buy now
With its unique camera bump giving the Galaxy S22 a level of flair that’s hard to beat, Humixx’s crystal clear case ensures that the phone’s best features still come through. Yet, despite being see-through, the case still manages to offered military grade durability for keeping your phone safe.
Pros
Doesn’t hamper the S22’s style
Military grade durability
Sleek
Cons
Not the best option for grip
DN-Alive Case
Best value
Buy now
Given that the Galaxy S22 is among the more pricer base-model flagship phones out there, you’d be forgiven if you weren’t too keen on the idea of spending that much more to have a case for the device. If you find yourself in such a conundrum then DN-Alive’s wallet case is a great shout, and it gives you several options for storing cash and cards.
Pros
Highly affordable
Contains space for cash and cards
Cons
Better protection out there if you’re willing to pay
SharSon Wallet Case
Best wallet case
Buy now
Let’s face it, old bulky wallets are a thing of the past, so why not embrace something more lightweight with this phone case that doubles brilliantly as a slimline wallet for your most important cards. Not only that, but it also works as a kickstand for the Galaxy S22 and it coes with a screen protector thrown in.
Pros
Stylish leather design
Can be used as a kickstand
Screen protector included
Cons
No immediate access to the display
WATACHE Case
Best ring holder case
Buy now
Even though see-through cases are great at keeping the design of a phone unobscurred, they can be a bit slippery in the hand compared to other cases but this one from WATACHE comes with a ring holder on the back so you can have a firm grip on your S22 at all times. Plus, in a pinch the ring holder can also be used as a kickstand.
Pros
Built-in ring holder
See-through design
Lightweight
Cons
Not the best option for overall protection