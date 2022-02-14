Best Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus Case: Top picks for keeping your phone safe

With a large 6.6-inch AMOLED display that’s capable of a 120Hz refresh rate, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus is easily one of the most luxurious Android phones of 2022, and if you fancy picking one up as your main device then we highly recommend grabbing a case for it as well.
At this point, we’ve heard so many horror stories about people spending tons on a brand new phone, only to see the screen crack soon after because it was accidentally dropped without a case in tow. To save yourself from that same horror, a solid case should be your first port of call if you plan on buying the Galaxy S22 Plus.
With that said, there’s an almost dizzying amount of cases available for Samsung’s flagship phone so to help you get straight to the one that’s best for you, we’ve whittled down the selection to just a few of our top picks.
Best overall: Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus Official Smart LED View Cover
Value pick: Ringke Onyx Case Compatible with Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus
Best kickstand case: Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus Protective Standing Cover
Best wallet case: Ivencase Flip Case Compatible with Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus
Best ring holder case: Pilaru Case for Galaxy S22 Plus
Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus Official Smart LED View Cover
Best overall
Buy now
The competition for the top slot is certainly fierce but in the end we had to give it to Samsung’s official LED View cover because of its additional features and effortless style. On the front of the case, you can get a quick glance at the time without having to switch on your phone and waste battery life needlessly. Plus, because this is a folio case, the screen is well protected when not in use.
Pros
Front LED display
Protects the screen
Textured material is easy to grip
Cons
Expensive
Ringke Onyx Case Compatible with Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus
Value pick
Buy now
With a starting price that’s very close to a grand, the Galaxy S22 Plus certainly doesn’t come cheap and if you’re stressing about the idea of spending even more cash on the device then worry not as this budget pick combines substance with affordability. The case features a textured material on the back for superior grip, and decent cushioning around the sides to protect your phone from an accidental drop.
Pros
Wonderfully affordable
Textured back that’s easy to grip
Shockproof material
Cons
Some folks might prefer a more stylish case
Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus Protective Standing Cover
Best kickstand case
Buy now
The Galaxy S22 Plus’ 6.6-inch AMOLED display was designed for enjoying your favourite films and TV shows, and this official case from Samsung goes one step further in allowing you to make the most of that tech. With a sturdy kickstand on the back of the case, you can prop the phone up on a tray or table and stream content without having to hold the phone steady in your hand. For long journeys, this case is the perfect companion.
Pros
Built-in kickstand for steady viewing
Textured sides for a comfortable grip
Tough, shockproof exterior
Cons
Definitely on the pricier side
Ivencase Flip Case Compatible with Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus
Best wallet case
Buy now
Thanks to Google Pay, a fair amount of Android users are already accustomed to using ther phone as their main method of payment, only needing to carry around a few extra cards out of neccessity. With that in mind, it doesn’t make much sense to carry around a separate wallet when this leather cover from ivencase lets you store your most crucial cards (and even a bit of cash) right there alongside your Galaxy S22 Plus.
Pros
Folio design covers the screen
Space to store your cards and cash
Also works as a stand
Cons
Not the best protection against accidental drops
Pilaru Case for Galaxy S22 Plus
Best ring holder case
Buy now
Sometimes the best way to keep hold of your phone – particularly if you have a history of dropping them – is to simply throw a ring holder into the mix. Luckily for any Galaxy S22 Plus adopters, this case from Pilaru has a ring holder built in so you can use your phone out and about without worrying that it might fall out of your hands. Consider that you can also use the ring holder as a stand and you’re looking at a great case overall.
Pros
Easy to grip with built-in ring holder
Affordable
Ring holder can be used as a stand
Cons
Screen left exposed
