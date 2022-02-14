Best Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus Case: Top picks for keeping your phone safe

With a large 6.6-inch AMOLED display that’s capable of a 120Hz refresh rate, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus is easily one of the most luxurious Android phones of 2022, and if you fancy picking one up as your main device then we highly recommend grabbing a case for it as well.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus Official Smart LED View Cover

Best overall

The competition for the top slot is certainly fierce but in the end we had to give it to Samsung’s official LED View cover because of its additional features and effortless style. On the front of the case, you can get a quick glance at the time without having to switch on your phone and waste battery life needlessly. Plus, because this is a folio case, the screen is well protected when not in use.

Pros

Front LED display

Protects the screen

Textured material is easy to grip

Cons

Expensive

Ringke Onyx Case Compatible with Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus

Value pick

With a starting price that’s very close to a grand, the Galaxy S22 Plus certainly doesn’t come cheap and if you’re stressing about the idea of spending even more cash on the device then worry not as this budget pick combines substance with affordability. The case features a textured material on the back for superior grip, and decent cushioning around the sides to protect your phone from an accidental drop.

Pros

Wonderfully affordable

Textured back that’s easy to grip

Shockproof material

Cons

Some folks might prefer a more stylish case

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus Protective Standing Cover

Best kickstand case

The Galaxy S22 Plus’ 6.6-inch AMOLED display was designed for enjoying your favourite films and TV shows, and this official case from Samsung goes one step further in allowing you to make the most of that tech. With a sturdy kickstand on the back of the case, you can prop the phone up on a tray or table and stream content without having to hold the phone steady in your hand. For long journeys, this case is the perfect companion.

Pros

Built-in kickstand for steady viewing

Textured sides for a comfortable grip

Tough, shockproof exterior

Cons

Definitely on the pricier side

Ivencase Flip Case Compatible with Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus

Best wallet case

Thanks to Google Pay, a fair amount of Android users are already accustomed to using ther phone as their main method of payment, only needing to carry around a few extra cards out of neccessity. With that in mind, it doesn’t make much sense to carry around a separate wallet when this leather cover from ivencase lets you store your most crucial cards (and even a bit of cash) right there alongside your Galaxy S22 Plus.

Pros

Folio design covers the screen

Space to store your cards and cash

Also works as a stand

Cons

Not the best protection against accidental drops

Pilaru Case for Galaxy S22 Plus

Best ring holder case

Sometimes the best way to keep hold of your phone – particularly if you have a history of dropping them – is to simply throw a ring holder into the mix. Luckily for any Galaxy S22 Plus adopters, this case from Pilaru has a ring holder built in so you can use your phone out and about without worrying that it might fall out of your hands. Consider that you can also use the ring holder as a stand and you’re looking at a great case overall.

Pros

Easy to grip with built-in ring holder

Affordable

Ring holder can be used as a stand

Cons

Screen left exposed

Which case will you be picking up for your Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus?