As one of the most prolific powerhouse flagship phones of the year, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra costs a small fortune (particularly if you buy it outright), so the first port of call will almost certainly be to get a case on the thing – a damaged screen on a phone like this would be an absolute nightmare.

LeYi Crystal Clear Case

Best overall

Buy now

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is easily one of the nicest looking Android flagships you can buy right now. With that in mind, it would be a shame to obscur its eye-catching design with a bulky case right out of the gate, which exactly why LeYi’s crystal clear case is our top pick.

Pros

See-through design

Military grade durability

Doesn’t add too much weight

Cons

Not the best option in terms of grip strength

Anccer Compatible Case for Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Best grip

Buy now

Anccer’s case comes with a stylish matte finish that not only feels comfortable in the hand but is also easy to hold on to. There are several different colours available to suit your personal preference, and the case has been tested for its shockproof ability so you won’t have to worry whenever the inevitable accidental drop occurs.

Pros

Comfortable to hold

Different colours available

Shockproof

Cons

Could be a bit bland to some eyes

Mobile Stuff Folio Case

Best wallet case

Buy now

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is already big enough with a 6.8-inch screen – do you really also want to be carrying a bulky wallet or purse alongside it? If your answer is a resounding no, then this case from Mobile Stuff is the perfect solution, letting you keep your Galaxy S22 Ultra safe whilst also storing your most important cards.

Pros

Keeps the screen protected

Room to store your cards

Works as a stand

Cons

There are slimmer options available

Dadanism Case Designed for Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Most rugged

Buy now

If you would count yourself among the more clumsy smartphone users out there (hey, no judgement here) then Didanism’s robust case is the best way to go. With a thick padded shell around the sides of the case and around the camera area, your Galaxy S22 Ultra will be protected if it were to fall from your pocket or your hand.

Pros

Thick padding around the case

Military grade protection

Raised area around the cameras

Cons

Not the cheapest option available

YIRSUR Glitter Clear Case

Most fashionable

Buy now

Sometimes the best case isn’t the one that offers top-tier rugged protection, but rather one that can add a personal touch of style to your new handset. To that end, YIRSUR has got you covered with this gorgeous (and very sparkly) S22 Ultra case that’s sure to catch the attention of your friends whenever it’s in sight.

Pros

Eye-catching design

Affordable

Slim

Cons

Look elsewhere for better protection

Do you agree with our top picks? Give us a shout on Facebook and Twitter @Recombu