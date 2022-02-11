As one of the most prolific powerhouse flagship phones of the year, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra costs a small fortune (particularly if you buy it outright), so the first port of call will almost certainly be to get a case on the thing – a damaged screen on a phone like this would be an absolute nightmare.
Of course, while we recommend getting a case no matter what, the type of case you should get depends very much on how you use a smartphone and any additional features that you might want. As such, we’ve included a solid range of the best Galaxy S22 Ultra cases, meaning that you only have to pick the one that’s right for you.
Best overall: LeYi Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Crystal Clear Case
Best grip: Anccer Compatible Case for Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
Best wallet case: Mobile Stuff Case for Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
Most rugged: Dadanism Designed for Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
Most fashionable: YIRSUR Glitter Clear Case Compatible with Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
LeYi Crystal Clear Case
Best overall
Buy now
The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is easily one of the nicest looking Android flagships you can buy right now. With that in mind, it would be a shame to obscur its eye-catching design with a bulky case right out of the gate, which exactly why LeYi’s crystal clear case is our top pick.
Pros
See-through design
Military grade durability
Doesn’t add too much weight
Cons
Not the best option in terms of grip strength
Anccer Compatible Case for Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
Best grip
Buy now
Anccer’s case comes with a stylish matte finish that not only feels comfortable in the hand but is also easy to hold on to. There are several different colours available to suit your personal preference, and the case has been tested for its shockproof ability so you won’t have to worry whenever the inevitable accidental drop occurs.
Pros
Comfortable to hold
Different colours available
Shockproof
Cons
Could be a bit bland to some eyes
Mobile Stuff Folio Case
Best wallet case
Buy now
The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is already big enough with a 6.8-inch screen – do you really also want to be carrying a bulky wallet or purse alongside it? If your answer is a resounding no, then this case from Mobile Stuff is the perfect solution, letting you keep your Galaxy S22 Ultra safe whilst also storing your most important cards.
Pros
Keeps the screen protected
Room to store your cards
Works as a stand
Cons
There are slimmer options available
Dadanism Case Designed for Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
Most rugged
Buy now
If you would count yourself among the more clumsy smartphone users out there (hey, no judgement here) then Didanism’s robust case is the best way to go. With a thick padded shell around the sides of the case and around the camera area, your Galaxy S22 Ultra will be protected if it were to fall from your pocket or your hand.
Pros
Thick padding around the case
Military grade protection
Raised area around the cameras
Cons
Not the cheapest option available
YIRSUR Glitter Clear Case
Most fashionable
Buy now
Sometimes the best case isn’t the one that offers top-tier rugged protection, but rather one that can add a personal touch of style to your new handset. To that end, YIRSUR has got you covered with this gorgeous (and very sparkly) S22 Ultra case that’s sure to catch the attention of your friends whenever it’s in sight.
Pros
Eye-catching design
Affordable
Slim
Cons
Look elsewhere for better protection
Do you agree with our top picks? Give us a shout on Facebook and Twitter @Recombu