Best Tumble Dryer: Air your clothes with these top dryers

Modern tumble dryers are a little different to the kind you may have owned years ago. They use heat pump technology, which reuses the heat generated to dramatically lower energy use.
All of the recommendations in our best tumble dryer round-up use a heat pump technique, which will help keep your energy bills low. Below we’ll take a look at a few of the features that separate one great tumble dryer from another.
Best overall: Samsung Series 8 WW90T854DBH/S1
Best mid-range tumble dryer: Hisense DHGA901NL
Best for smart features: Samsung Series 5+ DV90T5240AW/S1
Best for small spaces: Cookology CMVD25WH Mini
Samsung Series 8 WW90T854DBH/S1
Best overall
Even though it might be a bit pricier than other entries on this list, the Samsung Series 8 is simply one of the best premium options out there for giving your cherished clothes the drying (and washing) experence they deserve. With smart controls for keeping an eye on the drying process from afar, not to mention the large 9kg capacity that the Samsung Series 8 affords, this is hands down the ideal option for any buyer.
Pros
Smart controls
Large 9kg capacity
Doubles as a washing machine
Cons
Fairly pricey
Hisense DHGA901NL Heat Pump Dryer
Best mid-range tumble dryer
With an ION Refresh mode in tow, designed to reduce any lingering odours, the Hisense DHGA901NL can be a boon for your clothes. While not the fastest machine around, it does offer A++ energy efficiency and is extremely effective.
Pros
Good energy efficiency
Mostly easy to use
Has an odour reducing feature
Cons
Water tank is a little fiddly
Samsung Series 5+ DV90T5240AW/S1
Best for smart features
The Samsung Series 5+ can hold up to 9kg of clothes and connect to Samsung’s SmartThings platform for proper smart control, right on your mobile. A digital inverter motor makes sure it doesn’t make too much noise when doing its thing too.
Pros
Smart connected features over Wi-Fi
High energy efficiency
Sleek-looking design
Cons
Slightly higher initial outlay than some
Cookology CMVD25WH Mini Vented Dryer
Best for small spaces
Even though it would be nice to have the space to install one of the more premium tumble dryers out, it simply isn’t always an option. If you find yourself strapped for space but still in need of a decent means for drying your clothes then the Cookology CMVD25WH Mini is the way to go. Weighing just 17kg with a capacity of 2.5kg, the Cookology CMVD25WH Mini certanly lives up to its name, but it still packs a handful of settings to accomodate for different types of fabric.
Pros
Doesn’t take up much room
Affordable
Several drying options
Cons
Not as powerful as other machines