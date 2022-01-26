Best Tumble Dryer: Air your clothes with these top dryers

Modern tumble dryers are a little different to the kind you may have owned years ago. They use heat pump technology, which reuses the heat generated to dramatically lower energy use.

All of the recommendations in our best tumble dryer round-up use a heat pump technique, which will help keep your energy bills low. Below we’ll take a look at a few of the features that separate one great tumble dryer from another.

Best overall: Samsung Series 8 WW90T854DBH/S1

Best mid-range tumble dryer: Hisense DHGA901NL

Best for smart features: Samsung Series 5+ DV90T5240AW/S1

Best for small spaces: Cookology CMVD25WH Mini

Samsung Series 8 WW90T854DBH/S1

Best overall

Buy now: Samsung Series 8 WW90T854DBH/S1

Even though it might be a bit pricier than other entries on this list, the Samsung Series 8 is simply one of the best premium options out there for giving your cherished clothes the drying (and washing) experence they deserve. With smart controls for keeping an eye on the drying process from afar, not to mention the large 9kg capacity that the Samsung Series 8 affords, this is hands down the ideal option for any buyer.

Pros

Smart controls

Large 9kg capacity

Doubles as a washing machine

Cons

Fairly pricey

Hisense DHGA901NL Heat Pump Dryer

Best mid-range tumble dryer

Buy now: Hisense DHGA901NL

With an ION Refresh mode in tow, designed to reduce any lingering odours, the Hisense DHGA901NL can be a boon for your clothes. While not the fastest machine around, it does offer A++ energy efficiency and is extremely effective.

Pros

Good energy efficiency

Mostly easy to use

Has an odour reducing feature

Cons

Water tank is a little fiddly

Samsung Series 5+ DV90T5240AW/S1

Best for smart features

Buy now: Samsung Series 5+ DV90T5240AW/S1

The Samsung Series 5+ can hold up to 9kg of clothes and connect to Samsung’s SmartThings platform for proper smart control, right on your mobile. A digital inverter motor makes sure it doesn’t make too much noise when doing its thing too.

Pros

Smart connected features over Wi-Fi

High energy efficiency

Sleek-looking design

Cons

Slightly higher initial outlay than some

Cookology CMVD25WH Mini Vented Dryer

Best for small spaces

Buy now: Cookology CMVD25WH Mini

Even though it would be nice to have the space to install one of the more premium tumble dryers out, it simply isn’t always an option. If you find yourself strapped for space but still in need of a decent means for drying your clothes then the Cookology CMVD25WH Mini is the way to go. Weighing just 17kg with a capacity of 2.5kg, the Cookology CMVD25WH Mini certanly lives up to its name, but it still packs a handful of settings to accomodate for different types of fabric.

Pros

Doesn’t take up much room

Affordable

Several drying options

Cons

Not as powerful as other machines