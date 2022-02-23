Best Xbox Series X and Series S Games: Must-play titles on Microsoft’s consoles

Despite having different price points and separate specs under the hood, the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S still share the same gaming library. Regardless of which console you pick up, there is no shortage of excellent games that are worthy of your time, and to help you decide which ones to buy, we’ve rounded up our favourites right here.
In order to cater towards different types of gamers, we’ve made sure to separate our favourites by category, so you know exactly what you’re getting into before you buy one of the titles listed. Make sure to check back however, as this list will be updated as more games continue to be released for the Xbox Series X and Series S.
Best simulator: Microsoft Flight Simulator
Best racer: Forza Horizon 5
Best action adventure: Psychonauts 2
Best platformer: Ori and the Will of the Wisps
Best co-op game: It Takes Two
Microsoft Flight Simulator
Best simulator
Buy now
The new and improved Microsoft Flight Simulator caused an absolute storm when it first released on PC, due to the immense amount of detail found in its incredible recreation of planet Earth. Now that the game has finally made its way to consoles, you can enjoy that same level of immersion right from the comfort of your living room. Make no mistake – this is interactive escapism at its best.
Pros
The level of detail is unparalleled
Tons of flying mechanics to get lost in
Bright, vibrant graphics
Cons
The slow pace won’t appeal to all
Long load times
Forza Horizon 5
Best racer
Buy now
The Forza Horizon games have always done a great job at throwing the player into a gorgeous open world with tons of fast cars to drive, and the fifth entry in the series is no different. This time taking the action to a fictionalised version of Mexico, Forza Horizon 5 will have you driving through expansive deserts, imposing mountain ranges and other stunning locales.
Pros
Inspired recreation of Mexico
Fast paced driving
Excellent online multiplayer
Cons
Ray tracing isn’t available in the main campaign
Psychonauts 2
Best action adventure
Buy now
For all its wackiness, the original Psychonauts became an instant cult classic upon release and while fans had to wait 16 years for a sequel, Psychonauts 2 did not disappoint. Even though the game picks up Raz’s story right from where it left off, the title’s accessible gameplay means that it can be enjoyed by kids and adults alike.
Pros
Truly orignal setting
Same great humour from the first game
Accessible gameplay for all ages
Cons
Dated combat
Ori and the Will of the Wisps
Best platformer
Buy now
Showing that there’s still plenty of life in the 2D side scroller genre, Ori and the Will of the Wisps combines a truly stunning art style with fast paced combat that make it a tricky game to put down. We recommend playing the first game in the series beforehand, but once you do, this is a must-have title for any Xbox owners out there.
Pros
Wonderful storybook style graphics
Improved combat
Impactful story
Cons
Some performance issues on Xbox Series S
It Takes Two
Best co-op game
Buy now
Co-op modes are a rare thing in gaming these days, but to have a game that’s built entirely around the concept is nearly unheard of. It Takes Two stands proud in bucking that trend. Putting you in the shoes of a married couple on the cusp of divorce, It Takes Two covers some surprising ground for a video game, including the importance of family and how to sustain a relationship.
Pros
A true co-op experience
Heatwarming and emotional story
Varied gameplay segments throughout
Cons
Voice acting is a little off at times
