Best Xbox Series X and Series S Games: Must-play titles on Microsoft’s consoles

Despite having different price points and separate specs under the hood, the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S still share the same gaming library. Regardless of which console you pick up, there is no shortage of excellent games that are worthy of your time, and to help you decide which ones to buy, we’ve rounded up our favourites right here.

In order to cater towards different types of gamers, we’ve made sure to separate our favourites by category, so you know exactly what you’re getting into before you buy one of the titles listed. Make sure to check back however, as this list will be updated as more games continue to be released for the Xbox Series X and Series S.

Best simulator: Microsoft Flight Simulator

Best racer: Forza Horizon 5

Best action adventure: Psychonauts 2

Best platformer: Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Best co-op game: It Takes Two

Microsoft Flight Simulator

Best simulator

The new and improved Microsoft Flight Simulator caused an absolute storm when it first released on PC, due to the immense amount of detail found in its incredible recreation of planet Earth. Now that the game has finally made its way to consoles, you can enjoy that same level of immersion right from the comfort of your living room. Make no mistake – this is interactive escapism at its best.

Pros

The level of detail is unparalleled

Tons of flying mechanics to get lost in

Bright, vibrant graphics

Cons

The slow pace won’t appeal to all

Long load times

Forza Horizon 5

Best racer

The Forza Horizon games have always done a great job at throwing the player into a gorgeous open world with tons of fast cars to drive, and the fifth entry in the series is no different. This time taking the action to a fictionalised version of Mexico, Forza Horizon 5 will have you driving through expansive deserts, imposing mountain ranges and other stunning locales.

Pros

Inspired recreation of Mexico

Fast paced driving

Excellent online multiplayer

Cons

Ray tracing isn’t available in the main campaign

Psychonauts 2

Best action adventure

For all its wackiness, the original Psychonauts became an instant cult classic upon release and while fans had to wait 16 years for a sequel, Psychonauts 2 did not disappoint. Even though the game picks up Raz’s story right from where it left off, the title’s accessible gameplay means that it can be enjoyed by kids and adults alike.

Pros

Truly orignal setting

Same great humour from the first game

Accessible gameplay for all ages

Cons

Dated combat

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Best platformer

Showing that there’s still plenty of life in the 2D side scroller genre, Ori and the Will of the Wisps combines a truly stunning art style with fast paced combat that make it a tricky game to put down. We recommend playing the first game in the series beforehand, but once you do, this is a must-have title for any Xbox owners out there.

Pros

Wonderful storybook style graphics

Improved combat

Impactful story

Cons

Some performance issues on Xbox Series S

It Takes Two

Best co-op game

Co-op modes are a rare thing in gaming these days, but to have a game that’s built entirely around the concept is nearly unheard of. It Takes Two stands proud in bucking that trend. Putting you in the shoes of a married couple on the cusp of divorce, It Takes Two covers some surprising ground for a video game, including the importance of family and how to sustain a relationship.

Pros

A true co-op experience

Heatwarming and emotional story

Varied gameplay segments throughout

Cons

Voice acting is a little off at times

