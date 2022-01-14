CES 2022: Here are the winners of the Recombu Awards

CES 2022 played host to a range of exciting new tech, and we made it our business to present the best of the show with our Recombu Awards.

The biggest tech event of the year bar none, the Consumer Electronics Show 2022 lived up to its billing and thrilled us with all the new and innovative tech that was on show. After getting up close and personal with the products and prototypes on display, here are the deserved winners of the Recombu Awards…

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

This new release from Samsung caught our eye, as one of the top-perfomring smartphones to be unveiled at the show. Similar to the Samsung Galaxy S21, it’s got a cheaper RRP and will no doubt attract plenty of attention from buyers who want to spend less but have a flagship-style experience.

Withings Body Scan

This brilliantly slimline set of scales does far more than just tell your weight — it also gives you insightful information on your body composition and heart health, just from stepping on them. This is not just a simple and basic tool, it’s a well-rounded fitness companion.

Invoxia Smart Dog Collar

We all know the advantages of wearing a fitness tracker to keep an eye on our health, but what about for your pets? Invoxia applies the same idea to our cherished critters, allowing you to monitor your dog’s activity levels — and, crucially, to detect some heart conditions.

Garmin Venu 2 Plus

Speaking of fitness trackers, there are few better than the Garmin Venu 2 Plus. Offering all the activity-tracking features you could hope for with Garmin’s renowned accuracy, it also packs in plenty of smarts too that allow it to perform all the functions you could want from a wearable device, including making and receiving calls, and consulting a voice assistant.

Prinker M

This neat temporary tattooing device has to be seen in action to be believed. Simply choose a design (or even create your own) in the official app, and then slide the portable machine down your arm, and a temporary tattoo will appear there in a matter of seconds. It’s great fun — and it’s a great bit of tech too.

Samsung Odyssey Neo G8

This gaming monitor from Samsung really raises the bar thanks to its incredible specifications. Boasting a 4K resolution, 240Hz refresh rate and 1 ms response time, this curved monitor could let you feel more immersed than ever before in the video games you love.

Samsung Freestyle

The Freestyle portable projector has the potential to really shake up the way we watch movies. The lightweight canister-shaped device has auto-focus and auto-levelling features that make it highly accessible, and you can project it for a display size of 30 to 100 inches at an 1080p resolution.

Samsung Odyssey Ark

This massive curved 55-inch gaming monitor, with Quantum Mini LED screen technology and a 4K resolution, is in some ways most noteworthy because of its eye-catching ability to be flipped vertically rather than just be used in the default horizontal mode.

BMW iX Flow

Surely no other product got quite as much social media attention at CES 2022 as the incredible BMW iX Flow, which can change the colour of its paintwork before your very eyes thanks to neat e-ink technology. It may just be a prototype at this stage, but it’s enthralling to watch.

Sony Vision-S 01

Sony’s concept car could lead the way to a new era of electric vehicles, with key focuses on both safety and in-car entertainment achieved via software that is continually updated and data is synchronised in real time.