Check out this tiny Nintendo Switch Christmas tree ornament, complete with LCD screen

A creator has made a tiny Nintendo Switch that can be hung from your Christmas tree, and it even has a functioning LCD screen.

The tiny model which is hardly much larger than a thumbnail consists of little more than a printed circuit board, SD card slot, a 1.14-inch LCD panel, and the 3D-printed Switch body. Elements were sketched in the Fusion 360 program, before being sent off for printing; the details even include clickable joysticks and a hand-painted exterior.

Electronics were drawn up using KiCad, and space was at such a premium that some resistors were housed in the SD card slot itself, and the miniscule size of the PCB meant that solder paste (heated via a hotplate) was used to connect components rather than the hand-soldered method.

A wire leads to a power source and also acts the string to hang the ornament from the tree, where a Micro-USB to 3.3V adaptor is hidden among the branches.

Animated Gifs loaded onto the SD card can then play on the screen, showing scenes from Zelda or Mario, Animal Crossing to give an unmistakable twist of Nintendo to your festivities.

