Feast your eyes on the prototype Porsche that’s heading to Le Mans

Porsche has unveiled some images of the prototype car that will contest the legendary 24 hour race, along with details of the drivers.

Porsche will compete in the 2023 edition of 24 Hours of Le Mans, in around a year and a half’s time, and the ravishing prototype of its car has been unveiled in a series of thrilling photographs which still hold back some of its mystique.

The image above shows off little more than the eye-catching colour scheme, a hypnotic swirl of black and white colour that looks as if a zebra fell into a blender. But the reverse shot, below, gives us a bit more detail on what the spoiler and rear lights will look like when brought into play:

This vehicle competes in the FIA’s LMDh category of hypercars, and undoubtedly it will still have quite a bit of fine-tuning and development to undergo before it can hit the track as the finished product.

Thomas Laudenbach of Porsche Motorsports said, “In January, we will begin intensive testing to ensure that we are optimally prepared for our 2023 competition debut.”

It was also announced that ex-Formula 1 driver Felipe Nasr, and Dane Cameron, would be on the team to race the new vehicle. These two experienced hands should be able to get the best out of it — and we really can’t wait to see the car tear it up on the track.