OnePlus 9 series launch: All you need to know about the flagship phones enhanced by Hasselblad

OnePlus has launched a new series of flagship phones, and the cameras have reportedly received a significant upgrade. Here are all the details you need to know.

The OnePlus 9 has just arrived, and fans will be pleased to see that it is focused on improvements to the camera system. This has been a weak spot for OnePlus for a few years, at least relative to its device’s otherwise excellent standards, so we’re hoping that the partnership with Swedish firm Hasselblad will signify a major change in its photographic performance.

The OnePlus 9 Pro, the top-spec model in the series, boasts a 48-megapixel main snapper, a 50-megapixel ultra wide lens, an 8-megapixel telephoto sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The OnePlus 9 has a similar set-up, but without a telephoto snapper.

Speaking of the camera partnership, OnePlus stated: “With Hasselblad Camera for Mobile, OnePlus aimed to bring Hasselblad’s iconic color performance to a smartphone for the first time… OnePlus and Hasselblad jointly calibrated the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro sensors, carrying out numerous lab tests using Hasselblad’s high standards for color. They then worked together to optimize hundreds of real-life scenes through computational photography to fine tune the color based on their mutual understanding of color performance as well as smartphone users’ needs and habits.”

But of course, OnePlus have continued to develop the other technologies in its formidable arsenal as well. The OnePlus 9 Pro will have an adaptable refresh rate than can range from the full 120Hz all the way down to just 1Hz for battery preservation, while the touch sampling rate can hit 360Hz at its peak. This 6.55-inch screen has a QHD+ resolution and HDR10+ support, so it should be very impressive.

The processor is naturally the top-of-the-line Snapdragon 888, which supports 5G connectivity. What’s more, with WarpCharge 65T, the 45000mAh can charge up from empty to full in just 29 minutes.

The OnePlus 9 has similar specs to its Pro sibling, though there are a few key differences that explain the £200 price gap between the two models: the “vanilla” version lacks a telephoto sensor, has a 1080p rather than 1440p screen resolution without the adaptive refresh rate, and it does not have an IP certification.

The base model OnePlus 9 will sell for £629/€699 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage version, or £729/€799 for 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. The starting price for the OnePlus 9 Pro will be £829/€899 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage option, or £929/€999 for the variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.