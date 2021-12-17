OnePlus Buds Z2: Affordable earbuds announced with ANC and boosted battery life

OnePlus has announced a follow-up to its true wireless earbuds, and these ones offer Active Noise Cancellation and significantly improved battery life.

OnePlus has launched another set of true wireless earbuds, and despite the relatively reasonable price tag of just £99, its features are more similar to what you’d expect from a premium product.

For starters the design has been improved, with the stem of each buds reduced in size by 15%, although there are still just two colour options (Obsidian Black and Pearl White.) Fortunately they still retain a few practical touches from their predecessors, including an IP55 waterproofing rating, a hydrophobic coating, and a charging case with its own IPX4 rating.

Undoubtedly the most exciting new feature to be present in the OnePlus Buds Z2 is Active Noise Cancellation, which reduces external sounds so that you can listen to your music in peace. OnePlus promises it to be “some of the best active noise cancellation in its price segment”, and it is adjustable too, with Faint (+/-25dB) and Extreme (+/- 40dB) options available, alongside a Transparency Mode.

The new buds also pack the larger 11mm driver present in the OnePlus Buds Pro, and they even support Dolby Atmos. There’s also a new triple-mic onboard that’s likely to improve call quality, and battery life has been dramatically boosted as well; now you’ll get 38 hours of total use from the case after a single charge, and if you’ve only got the time to juice it up for 10 minutes then that will still give you 5 hours of playback.

You’ll be able to buy the OnePlus Buds Z2 from the brand’s official website and from Amazon for £99, and they go on sale on 20 December.