The first gaming laptop from LG is seriously here to play

LG has just announced its first-ever dedicated gaming laptop, and it looks like a serious contender if you’re a PC gamer.

Lg has never released a purpose-built gaming laptop until now, but by the looks of the specs it seems that its debut in the field could be one to remember.

The LG UltraGear 17G90Q will boast an 11th Gen Intel Core H-Series CPU along with an Nvidia RTX 3080 GPU, which are among the most powerful specs available in the gaming laptop sector right now. This could show that LG is ready to move beyond its general lifestyle laptops, and bring the same finesse to the gaming market.

On top of those impressive credentials, it will also offer 32GB RAM and 1TB storage, as well as a 1080p display with a maximum refresh rate that runs all the way up to 300Hz. The screen measures 17 inches, while the machine weighs a considerable 2.7kg in total.

Speaking to Pocket-lint, LG’s senior vice president of IT business said, “Our first-ever gaming laptop, the 17G90Q differentiates itself from competing products with its premium hardware, generous, high-quality screen, and a sleek, lightweight design that maximizes convenience and portability.”

The laptop will be available to buy in the US and South Korea in ‘early 2022’, and will become available in other countries at later dates. There’s currently no word on price, but we’d expect it to be fairly costly given the eye-popping specs that it’s packed with.