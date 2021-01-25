Virgin Media launches 5G in the UK – here are the best deals

As of today, you can now get 5G provided by Virgin Media in the UK. We’ve picked out the best contracts to suit your need for speed.

5G connectivity has finally made its way to Virgin Media, with the network now offering super swift speeds in 100 towns and cities across the UK. Average speeds hit rates of 176.62Mbps (4.5 times faster than 4G), which the network claims will allow “worry-free and seamless streaming, surfing, video-calling and gaming outside the home – even in busy places.”

If you’re one of Virgin Media’s existing customers (of which there are 3.3 million and 5.6 million for cable), then you’ll have to select a new plan to get the benefits of 5G (unless you purchased a 5G-ready handset from the network in April 2020 or later, in which case you’ll be automatically upgraded).

So if you want to commence a new contract with Virgin Media to enjoy the the full glory of 5G, here are three of the best that we’ve picked out for you:

It’s a good idea to read up on the merits of these two 5G handsets before you put pen to paper, so be sure to check out our iPhone 12 review and Galaxy S21 review before you make a decision.

Virgin Media is lagging behind the rest of the UK’s networks with its late arrival to 5G (EE launched the UK’s first 5G network way back in May 2019), but hopefully its customers will judge the wait to be worthwhile once they experience the notable uptick in speed.

Virgin Media is unusual because of its position as a “virtual network”; that is, it does not own the network infrastructure and only resells services from other suppliers. Its 4G network is supplied by EE until the agreement comes to an end in late 2021, while the new 5G services come courtesy of Vodafone, as will all services to Virgin Media customers by early 2022.