Disney Plus’ obscure take on the MCU, WandaVision, finally has its first trailer – here’s everything you need to know.

Out of all the MCU series headed to Disney Plus, none of them have been shrouded in quite so much mystery as WandaVision. The initial concept art for the show depicted Avengers-alumni Wanda Maximoff (also known as Scarlet Witch) and Vision, living it up in a 1950s setting. Very strange indeed.

To make matters more confusing, a short collection of clips showed that the upcoming series jumps about with its depicted time periods, and even takes the form of a traditional sitcom at times. Well, the show finally has a dedicated trailer and while it’s certainly cleared a few things up, there’s at a least a dozen new questions that need to be answered.

Related: The Falcon and The Winter Soldier

WandaVision First Trailer – Twin Peaks anyone?

Where do we even start with this trailer? At first glance, it’s difficult to understand what’s going on. The tone keeps shifting, as does the cinematography, making this a tricky show to pinpoint. If you slow the whole thing down however, there are a few clues to be unearthed as to what WandaVision is all about.

As we know from the events of Avengers Infinity War and Avengers Endgame (quick spoiler warning), Vision is dead – having been brutally murdered at the hands of Thanos. The show isn’t trying to sweep anything under the rug, with the trailer itself making a direct reference to Visions’ demise. With that in mind, it’s probably not outside the realm of possibility that the events of WandaVision are something that Wanda herself has concocted – potentially as a means of dealing (or not dealing) with Visions’ passing.

After all, the structure of this reality seems to crumble at multiple point in the trailer, specifically as Wanda and Vision can’t recall how they got to be where they are. There is a moment where you see someone hurtling through the air in a 1950s neighbourhood, only to emerge through a portal into what looks like the present day.

Related: The Mandalorian Season 2

Whatever’s going on, it seems certain that WandaVision won’t shy away from its quirky scenario and genre jumping, feeling very much like a modern day Twin Peaks. I’m sure David Lynch is just as excited as I am to tune in and binge the series.

WandaVision Release Date – When can I watch the series?

According to TVLine, WandaVision is set for a December 2020 premiere date. Sadly, nothing more specific has emerged and there’s every chance that the show could be delayed, but as the first of the Disney Plus MCU series to receive a full trailer, there’s very little doubt that WandaVision will be the first of the bunch to premiere on the streaming service.

How to stream WandaVision

If it hasn’t been made obvious already – WandaVision is a Disney Plus exclusive and will only be available to stream on Disney Plus. No point holding out for an appearance on terrestrial TV, it’s the House of the Mouse or nothing at all.