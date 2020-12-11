Marvel: All the new TV series and movies announced by Disney

Disney has announced a staggering number of new Marvel TV shows and films to make up for a rather barren year for superheroes. What are you most looking forward to watching?

I don’t need to tell you that it’s good news that 2020 will soon be behind us, for a number of reasons. You certainly can’t blame Marvel fans for feeling a bit down in the dumps this year, the first without any new Marvel movies since 2009. After the rush of Avengers: Endgame breaking box-office records, it must feel like an anti-climax to say the least; but fortunately, there are even more superheroes on their way to save the day – or the year – and here’s the run-down…

WandaVision seems like an unusually creative venture from Marvel, with Vision (Paul Bettany) and Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) reprising their roles from the films – but all is not as it seems, with scenes of sitcom suburbia intercut with a menacing mystery. The series will arrive on Disney Plus on January 15, 2021.

Another series making its way to Disney Plus in May of next year is Loki, and once again there’s a mystery at the core of the narrative; Thor’s villainous brother finds himself in very unusual circumstances, having tried to make his escape.

Academy Award-winning actor Christian Bale will join the cast of Thor: Love and Thunder as the villain Gorr the God Butcher. In theaters May 6, 2022. ⚡ pic.twitter.com/fWS4UuP2oM — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) December 11, 2020

Keeping things in the family, Thor: Love and Thunder will be the next entry in the Norse gods’ saga when it arrives on May 6, 2022, and Christian Bale has joined the cast as a baddie named Gorr the God Butcher (yet to be confirmed if his surname is ‘Blimey’). The decision by the former Batman actor really does prove the maxim that you either die a hero or live long enough to see yourself become the villain.

That film will have been recently preceded by Dr Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, helmed by fellow Brit Benedict Cumberbatch, which will reach the big screen on March 25, 2022.

A bit earlier in the calendar – March 21, 2021 to be precise – we’ll see The Falcon and the Winter Soldier make its debut on Disney Plus. This series will follow two of the characters from the Captain America movies and they exchange banter and broadsides with the baddies.

Animated series What If…? seeks to show you what could have happened in some of those possible futures that Dr Strange is able to see. We’re hoping this is a bit better than simply repackaging ideas that weren’t good enough to become realised features… But you’ll find that out for yourself when it arrives on Disney Plus in the summer of 2021.

Ms. Marvel, a newer character to Marvel comics has grabbed the world's imagination and we are excited to announce Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan.



Ms. Marvel, an Original Series from Marvel Studios, is coming late 2021 to #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/ArHe8vMCXd — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) December 11, 2020

Arriving a bit later that same year is Ms Marvel, a series about “teenager figuring out who she is” that will focus on Kamala Khan, a relative newcomer to the world of comics, who will be played by Iman Vellani. The teenager will also join Brie Larson on the big screen in Captain Marvel 2, which will land on November 11, 2022.

Other newly-announced series to keep your eyes peeled for include: Hawkeye, Ironheart, She-Hulk, Moon Knight, Secret Invasion, and Armor Wars. Launch dates have not yet been confirmed for these titles, but they will see the return of big-name actors including Jeremy Renner, Samuel L Jackson, and Don Cheadle.

Jon Watts will direct the new feature film for Marvel's First Family, Fantastic Four! pic.twitter.com/Eu26ghxbGT — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) December 11, 2020

It’s not just TV series that are holding our attention; there are plenty of new films on the way too, besides those we’ve already mentioned. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will see the return of Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas and Michelle Pfeiffer, at an unspecified date – and a new interpretation of the Fantastic Four is also confirmed to be in the works.

If a summer blockbuster is what you’re looking for, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is your answer; you can see it in cinemas from July 6, 2021.