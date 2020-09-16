On your left… no, my left, ah forget it. If you’re just as excited as we are about The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, then this is the right place to be for news, trailers and more.

After the cataclysmic events of Avengers Endgame, fans have been waiting with keen anticipation to see how the Marvel Cinematic Universe would evolve across several new series on Disney Plus. On the horizon we have Loki, WandaVision and of course, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Following Captain America’s closest buds, the series will no doubt focus on Falcon and the Winter Soldier coming to terms with the events of Endgame, and taking on some classic Marvel baddies in the process. But enough preamble, let’s dive right in.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier News – Falcon’s got a new suit

After shutting down amidst the early stages of the global Covid-19 pandemic, production is finally underway once more with Falcon himself, Anthony Mackie, taking to Twitter to confirm the news.

The boyz are back in town! Having fun while social distancing… #wintersoldiershot #FalconandtheWinterSoldier pic.twitter.com/hpCy7vuFFa — Anthony Mackie (@AnthonyMackie) September 15, 2020

Within the star’s post, fans will also notice a new suit for the Avenger. This suit features a more classic comic book aesthetic and a breathable design, one that has significantly fewer pieces of armour attached.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Trailer – A new Captain America

While there isn’t a dedicated trailer for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier just yet, there are a few snippets of the show in a Marvel-centric Disney Plus trailer.

Kicking things off with Captain America’s shield – Falcon has now become the new Captain America after the original Cap set himself up for retirement at the end of Avengers Endgame.

In amongst clips from Loki and WandaVision, you’ll notice the return of Baron Zemo, who caused absolute havoc for the Avengers in Captain America: Civil War. The Winter Soldier has a particular score to settle with Zemo, who tried to frame Bucky Barnes and have the Avengers destroy one another over the fallout.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier – Release date

While The Falcon and the Winter Soldier was previously scheduled to debut in August, the events of 2020 tore those plans asunder pretty quickly. With the show still in production as a result, there hasn’t been another release date set, but you can be sure to find it right here once the news has been announced.