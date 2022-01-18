Willem Dafoe has had an insane idea for a new Joker movie, and we’d love to see it

Willem Dafoe, star of Spider-Man: No Way Home, has come up with an ingenious idea for a new Joker movie starring himself and Joaquin Phoenix.

We weren’t the only ones blown away by Joaquin Phoenix’s Oscar-winning performance in the title role of 2019’s Joker; Willem Dafoe, also an incredible actor, was so impressed that he has been inspired to come up with a sequel idea.

Speaking to British GQ, Dafoe said:

“There is something interesting about, like, if there was a Joker imposter. So it would be possible to have not duelling Jokers but someone that says to be the Joker that isn’t the Joker. And that kind of opens up the possibility of an interesting story, particularly if you had Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker, and then you had someone who was either imitating or riffing off what he did. I fantasised about that. But other than that I am not talking to anybody [about it], you’re the first one.”

Not only is this an excellent idea for how to follow up the smash-hit success that was directed by Todd Phillips, but it’s hard to imagine anyone other than Dafoe playing the anti-Joker, especially after stealing every scene in Spider-Man: No Way Home where he reprised his iconic role of the Green Goblin.

After the original film earned over $1 billion at the box office and was nominated for eleven Academy Awards it’s hardly surprising to think that a sequel may be in the works, but so far we’ve heard little information from either the director or the star as to what shape it could take.

Speaking to The Playlist in October 2021, Phoenix said, “There are some things we could do with this guy and could [explore] further. But as to whether we actually will? I don’t know.” Let’s hope that Dafoe’s idea is one that they’ll explore in a new film.