Xiaomi Mi 11: Everything you need to know about the smartphone with Movie Magic

The Xiaomi Mi 11 has just launched, and the staggering specs make it one to watch. Here’s a quick rundown of the best bits.

Xiaomi has just launched the Mi 11, and the focus lies squarely with the camera ability, which gives the phone its “Movie Magic” strapline. But that’s not all there is to it; with a top-of-the-line processor and an enviable display, this phone could be a real contender.

The rear snapper is led by a 108-megapixel main sensor, a 13-megapixel 123-degree ultrawide lens, and a 5-megapixel telemacro camera. While night-time photography is oftena bugbear even with the best smartphone cameras, this one aims to excel in this area thanks to Night Mode on all three cameras, along with an Ultra Night Video setting that should bring the same benefits to moving images.

The video settings don’t just stop there; the device is capable of recording 4K HDR10+ video, and there are six one-click AI cinema modes that will, at least according to Xiaomi, “put cinema on notice” (so you heard it here first, Mr Spielberg). AI Erase 2.0 and other video effects should heighten this experience if you’re a keen cameraman.

When it comes to watching footage on the device, it seems like you’ll be in safe hands once again. the Mi 11 has a 6.81-inch AMOLED display with WQHD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 120Hz; according to the manufacturer, even low quality video footage will be upscaled to this quality without affecting your mobile data consumption. With sound by Harmon Kardon and stereo speakers, hopefully the audio will match the visuals.

If you’re more of a gamer than a cinephile, you’ll be pleased to hear of the ultrafast 480Hz touch-sampling rate for lightning-fast reactions, the LiquidCool heat dissipation system, and the powerful Snapdragon 888 chipset that’s among the absolute best that Android phones can offer.

When it comes to charging up its 4600mAh battery you’ve got options of 55W wired charging and 50W wireless charging, so you’ll be back up and running with very little downtime.

We’re looking to getting hands-on with the device soon to put it through its paces and see if the specs all stack up.

The Xiaomi Mi 11 will go on sale in the UK in March, and the price will be confirmed nearer the time.