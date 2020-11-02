DJI OM 4 Review

DJI is back with an updated mobile gimbal to add a bit of cinematic flare to your smartphone-shot videos, but how does it compare with last year’s superb device? Time to take a look at the DJI OM 4.

What we love – new magnetic design and updated app features

Unlike the Osmo Mobile 3, the DJI OM 4 hasn’t undergone a massive design change, but it has tweaked one key area that makes a huge difference in usability: the clasp. Until now, DJI’s mobile gimbals required you to fit your smartphone on to the head of the device, which could be quite a tricky affair. With the OM 4 however, the clasp is now magnetic and can be removed when you need to fit it around your smartphone, and then simply slapped back on to the gimbal when you want to start filming.

The OM 4 even comes with an adhesive magnetic that can be attached to your smartphone, also functioning as a ring holder when not in use. Whichever magnet option you side with, you can be sure that this is the most seamless mobile gimbal experience out there.

In accordance with the OM 4’s release, DJI has updated the accompanying DJI Mimo app to include several new filmmaking modes. The biggest highlight of the bunch is ‘Dyna-Zoom’, which lets you achieve the ‘Dolly Effect’ popularised by Alfred Hitchcock, and has since appeared in countless movies and TV shows. It’s certainly a gimmick to have it featured in the DJI Mimo app, but it’s a lot of fun in practice, and a great way for you to unleash your inner filmmaker.

‘Clone Me’ has also been added to the app, and while it might sound like an opportunity to interview yourself on camera, it’s actually a nifty little panorama trick that allows you to be featured multiple times in the same shot. Once you trigger the feature, the gimbal will take a panorama shot from three different angles and it’s up to you to place yourself within each frame. It’s a good bit of fun as it inspires users to get creative and think outside the box.

What we don’t like – higher asking price over the DJI Osmo Mobile 3

Despite the fact that it added a bunch of new features over its predecessor, the DJI Osmo Mobile 3 somehow managed to retail at a cheaper price, but there’s been no repetition of that with the OM 4. While the changes are fewer this time around, the DJI OM 4 now costs £139.99 – a sizeable increase over the Mobile 3’s £99.99 asking price.

It is worth noting that you do get a tripod stand and a carry case bundled with the OM 4, but it’s hard to justify as an upgrade to people who already own the Osmo Mobile 3.

Verdict

There’s no getting around it – the DJI OM 4 is the best mobile gimbal you can buy right now. While its smaller updates might not make it the must-have device for current DJI Osmo Mobile 3 owners, the OM 4 is definitely the go-to device for anyone looking to buy their first mobile gimbal.