Amazon launches free-to-watch IMDb TV streaming platform in the UK

Entirely free to watch, this new streaming service from Amazon does still have one big drawback that might put viewers off.

As if there weren’t already enough streaming platform in the world, Amazon has launched another one named IMDb TV, but at least there is one significant difference; it’s free to watch. The inevitable snag is that of course there are adverts on the service, and a couple of other compromises too.

Using the name of the Internet Movie Database, the go-to online resource for film trivia, IMDb TV was launched in the US three years ago but is only now available in the UK from September 29, and you can access it whether you are an Amazon Prime Member or not, though either way you will have to sit through the adverts and it seems that as of yet there isn’t any 4K HDR content to feast your eyes on.

However, the selection of content does look promising; there are classic films on the service, including Lawrence of Arabia, Pulp Fiction, and Chinatown, as well as well-loved comedy TV series such as Community and 2 Broke Girls. What’s more, the service also offers its own original titles, such as Luke Bryan: My Dirt Road Diary, Moment of Truth, and Top Class: The Life and Times of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers.

IMDb TV can be accessed through the Prime Video app, and in the coming weeks it will be accessible through a new standalone app on Fire TV.

Upon the launch, Lauren Anderson and Ryan Pirozzi, co-heads of content and programming, IMDb TV said: “IMDb TV has created a free-to-consumer destination by combining a hybrid of exclusive Originals from Amazon Studios and highly sought-after movies and television. Today’s UK launch marks a major step in our mission to deliver customers widely appealing content and globally relevant storytelling, through a personalized, free streaming experience.”