May the Fourth be with you: How to celebrate Star Wars Day in style

May the fourth be with you! Today is the day that Star Wars fans celebrate their beloved space opera series, and here’s how you can do it best.

A saying that has become almost as celebrated as Darth Vader revealing those infamous paternity test results, and equally iconic in Star Wars mythos, is Obi-Wan Kenobi’s quasi-religious dictum: May the force be with you.

Thanks to a lame joke, a cynical marketing ploy, or just an honest mistake from a fan with a lisp, May the 4th has therefore become “Star Wars Day”, when fans around the globe choose to celebrate the sci-fi franchise.

But how should you mark the event? Here are a few ideas…

Watch the films

Well, duh. You can find all the Star Wars films — not to mention series like The Mandalorian and The Clone Wars — all on Disney Plus. If you’re not already subscribed (and you call yourself a Star Wars fan?) then it costs £7.99 per month, or £79.90 for an annual subscription.

On this special day, the streaming service is showcasing designs from global artists and dedicated fans, to get you into the spirit of things.

Find the Easter eggs

Easter eggs? Wasn’t that last month? Well yes, but also no. By this I mean the little references that have been hidden here and there around the internet and beyond to give you a sci-fi surprise when you least expect it.

Just try Googling a phrase related to Star Wars and see what happens — or try saying one of the series many catchphrases (“A long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away…”, “That’s no moon!”, or “These are not the droids you’re looking for” among others) to your Sky Q voice remote, and enjoy the interactive entertainment they’ve got in store for you.

Listen to the music

The soaring scores of John Williams are a key part of what makes Star Wars so special (well it’s certainly a lot easier to listen to than George Lucas’ infamously tin-eared dialogue).

If you’re wondering which movie has the best music, then fortunately the music streaming service Deezer has found the answer, having researched the most-played score according to its listener base. The top three soundtracks are:

The Empire Strikes Back A New Hope The Force Awakens

It’s no wonder that the film introducing the dreaded Imperial March is at the top of the list, even if just not to get on the wrong side of Darth Vader.

Have a fun Star Wars day, and remember; the force is with you, always.